Why is Mbappé not appearing in the PSG sponsorships for 2022?

The novel continues! The PSG recently entered into an agreement with a new sponsor, GOATwhose name will appear on the sleeve of the club’s shirts from the season 2022/2023. However, the alarms began to sound when noticing that Kylian Mbappé does not appear in the image of the new sponsor.

“The @PSG and the global digital and lifestyle platform @GOAT announce a important multi-year partnershipsealing the presence of GOAT on the sleeve of the t-shirt Parisian from the next seasonwith exclusive and innovative collaborations to come,” says the statement from the Parisian club.

???????????? You @PSG_inside and the global digital platform and lifestyle @goatapp announcing an important pluriannuel partnership, highlighting the presence of ???????????????? sur la manche du maillot parisien dès la saison prochaine, avec des exclusives et innovantes collaborations à come ❤️???? — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 14, 2022

However, from the new shared image, a new wide variety of theories with respect to absence of Kylian Mbappé. On the one hand, there are those people who take this fact as “confirmation” that the Frenchman will leave PSG at the end of your contract for be a Real Madrid player.

On the other hand, another sector of the hobby tries to explain your absence taking the path of player image rights to justify the missing Kylian in the image where you can see some of his teammates as they are Neymar, Messi, Verratti, Kimpembe and Hakimi.

Nevertheless, the answer is much simpler what it seems like. This because of Kylian Mbappé ends contract with PSG on June 30 this year, so may not appear in promotional images from a sponsor of the next season (with information from the Marca newspaper).

So the club has decided to use players who will remain linked facing the next season of Ligue 1. Without having a direct relationship with the decision that the player will make at the end of this campaign. Although most factors point to “In effect” he would become a Real Madrid player.

