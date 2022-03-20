Why is my Internet connection unstable and connecting and disconnecting?

However, this does not mean that we are without problems. For this, and above all so that the situation does not cause us stress, we can take into account a series of advice and measures that we can take to avoid Internet outages, and especially the loss of speed.

This inconvenience so related to the old cable connections has been accompanying users for decades, but luckily it can be fixed. Fiber optics are currently being installed and used, a change that has benefited all users, bringing with it more speed and stability in wireless navigation.

Surely on more than one occasion you have thought about the reason why your internet connects and disconnects so much. To begin with, the first thing that we are going to indicate and that you should know before anything else is that there is no single reason why this can fail, although it may seem strange.

This can happen when browsing the net, but it is accentuated when we are doing a intensive use Of the same. For example, we are talking about when we watch a 4K video that requires a good connection, as well as when downloading large files.

How to find out and possible solutions

Because yes, we know: it is currently impossible to imagine the world without an Internet connection, after all it is one of the main sources of work and knowledge on the planet. However, they are very different causes that can cause our internet connection to be disconnected at every moment. Whether it’s because a movie, series or game is being downloaded…

Obviously, before lending to other possible drawbacks, it is worth mentioning that we must first check that our fiber connection is not presenting physical problems. This means that there is no poor connection at distributors line, that the cable is in good condition and well connected to your computer.

Or that the telecommunications server is not presenting problems when connecting. If all this is correct, then we must check that you have no problem with wifi or router. Likewise, the recommendation is that you carry out a speed test of your Wi-Fi. Some other reasons may be the following:

Check if the problem is caused by a bad location. The location of your Wi-Fi is important to have a good connection, since not all places in the house are equally valid. You have to keep in mind that the further away the router is located from the place where you usually surf, the worse the connection will be. Avoid having a long distance or placing them close to other elements that can cause problems, such as metal furniture.

The location of your Wi-Fi is important to have a good connection, since not all places in the house are equally valid. You have to keep in mind that the further away the router is located from the place where you usually surf, the worse the connection will be. Avoid having a long distance or placing them close to other elements that can cause problems, such as metal furniture. How to know if the router is the culprit of the problems in your Internet connection. The main thing is that you observe the lights of the router and check if everything is correct. If you see any anomaly in the lights, it is best to call your company, and they will give you the solution. Another solution that we also recommend is that you access the router.

Wired or wireless router

If you haven’t restarted your router yet, turn off your device and unplug the router’s power cord to check your Internet connection. Waiting minimum 10 seconds and plug it back in. She waits for the indicator lights on the front of it to stop flashing.

Blinking lights indicate that the router is completing self-tests and working to establish an Internet connection. Next, turn on your device, be it a computer, smartphone, tablet… finally, make the connection to your computer and check if it is stable.

Check all cables

Many times, the solution is to use another network cable so that the Internet connection is normalized. Check that the RJ45 connectors of the network cable are firmly connected, both in the router and in the PC.

To ensure that the interconnections are in good condition, we disconnect and reconnect connect the tiles to rule out false contacts. One piece of information that can be useful to us is that the best way to know if the connectors are well secured is to hear a ‘click’ when we connect the chips to the devices.

Check connection delay

It is also worth checking the delay of this connection with the classic command ping. For this we can use a mobile terminal with a dedicated application (such as Ping Analyzer)… or even simpler: if we have a PC at home, type in the terminal or command prompt (in Windows we must search for execute> cmd) the address of the router and see if there is communication between both and the response time which should be less than 1 or 2 ms.

If this test indicates that there is lost packets or a very high response timethen we probably have a problem in the internal link of the network that we are using, either due to lack of coverage, because some extender or WiFi network adapter or PLC has stopped working, due to an excess of saturation of requests to the router.

Browser and provider issues

In your case, if the Internet is very slow and you have verified that it is not due to the above reasons, another explanation is that the problem is two-way: Either your browser or the provider (the operator). In the case of the first, it may be that we have ever installed some bar, extension or complement new; disable or remove it to make sure if it is what is causing slow browsing.

On the other hand, sometimes providers also experience interruptions in service. If you have the opportunity to verify with the mobile data of your mobile, call and inform your operator about the problem.