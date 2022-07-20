Why is Netflix losing users?

Netflix’s 2022 has been a far cry from the calm of previous years, especially with the uptick in the pandemic. The drop in subscribers during the first two quarters of the year reflects that something is happening on the platform and that users are going elsewhere.

In the last period the loss was 970,000 users, so added to that of the same past time range of 200,000, the figure already exceeds one million. So questions are generated about the status of the application.

Two pillars to understand the present of Netflix

Content and competition

In 2019 and previous years, Netflix was almost the only streaming platform in the market, its series were trending every time they were released and there was the rhythm of the market. But the pandemic, which helped them grow in followers, it also brought some very strong competition: Disney, HBO, Paramount, Amazon and Star have all shown they have content to take on the larger service.

So the application problem was split in two. On the one hand, it began to lose exclusive content that belonged to other platforms, such as movies and series from Marvel, Pixar, Disney, Warner and the list goes on.

Which led to the second problem, depending on our own productions to make a difference, which is why we have seen a strong focus on agreements with leading brands. such as video game sagas, actors and directors with a long career, a strong commitment to anime, and expansion of exclusive content that already had a long tradition.

That is why users have surely noticed a drop in the amount of content, which has led many to find alternatives on other platforms that are more strongly aimed at their tastes.

And clearly in the quality, since Netflix has done more things more average than good in the last year in this aspectespecially in his films, where (despite the heavy investment) there is a search for simplicity, for appealing to already established formulas and being the solution to an afternoon of boredom and not a topic of discussion, as happened with his Resident Evil series or the Red Alert movie, which featured Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, but a very basic plot.

new policies

Netflix understands that the market is changing and must expand its projects, which is why the investment in productions and also in video games, a section that would seem very different from the original product, but with which it seeks to attract the attention of users to offer more products for the same price and perhaps better engage people who like this type of entertainment.

Nevertheless, At the moment that play is not clear, the quality of the games is not strong enough to be a differential factor and it seems more like a shot in the air to see what can be found, seeing that the gaming industry is one of the most profitable today.

Although this raises questions, the point of greatest confusion is in the decision to charge users for using their account outside the house in which they live. This has generated a lot of confusion in the countries where it is in the testing phase, such as Chile, Peru and Costa Rica.since an additional charge is generated if we want to share the account with someone who lives outside our house, but it is not clear if someone wants to see it on their mobile on a trip or at work. In addition, some ignored the payment obligation and the service did not change.

So all this shows that the system does not have a defined operation and that generates distrust for users about the future of the application.

A solution on the way?

Given this scenario, Netflix has also sought solutions and the most obvious is the creation of a cheaper subscription, in which people have to watch ads to compensate for that lower investment.

For that, it has partnered with Microsoft to help it in all the programming of advertising and the implementation of this system, of which few details are known for now, but it could be an interesting move to captivate those users who left because of the price and quality of the content.

