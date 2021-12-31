Why is New Year’s Eve celebrated on December 31st?

The word New Year’s literally means – but look at it – “New Year” (Braids docet), or “the first day of the year”, the first of January. But exactly what are we celebrating? And since when?

The origins of the New Year

The celebrations for the new year even date back to the ancient Romans, who celebrated in a pagan way Janus, the god of the beginnings (hence the name of the month of January) who is usually depicted with two faces (the so-called Two-faced Janus) precisely because it can look at both the past and the future.

Janus is one of the most ancient and important divinities of the Roman and Latin religion: his cult is very ancient and probably dates back to an archaic era, in which the beliefs of the Italic peoples were still largely linked to the natural cycles of harvesting and sowing .

And in case you were wondering, yes: the god Janus it is the same around which the symbolism of The Tourist, film set in our Venice with Johnny Depp And Angelina Jolie, where her character Elise wears a special bracelet that depicts him.

“The Roman god Janus: my mother gave it to me when I was little. He wanted to teach me that people have two faces: a good and a bad, a past and a future. And we have to accept both in a person we love ”-Angelina Jolie in The Tourist

Today, like the Jolie, it could be said that unknowingly we still pay homage to the god Janus, hoping each year for new beginnings and better fortunes for the coming year.

Dear Giano, if you are reading us: there is a pandemic in the air that we would gladly do without.

The New Year’s it is a moment of balance and celebration, on the night of December 31st parties and dinners are organized with close friends and relatives. But not all over the world celebrate the same day …

The New Year around the world

The first day of the year corresponds to the New Year in Gregorian calendar, the official calendar of almost all the countries of the world (in force since 1582 with Pope Gregory XIII).

Even today, however, the New Year’s changes from area to area (as well as for the time zone): the Chinese (or lunar) New Year falls between January 21 and February 20, like the Vietnamese one. The Islamic one “moves”, because their calendar is shorter than 11 days (in “our” 2008, the Muslims celebrated two New Years).

It’s still: Losar, the Tibetan New Year, falls between January and March. The Ethiopian one on 11 September, the same month as the Jewish one. The Turkish-Iranian countries instead await our spring equinox, March 21st.

Each party has its origins and beliefs. Even during the early years of the Gregorian calendar, in reality, the date of the first day of the year changed from area to area.

For example in England, Ireland, but also in our Pisa and Florence, the New Year’s it was celebrated on March 25th. In Puglia, Calabria and Sardinia, on the other hand, it was celebrated on September 1st (today’s September 14th).

Because it is celebrated on January 1st

Matters of dates, calendars, logistics. The different dates on which the New Year’s in European countries they were finally made to coincide all in January 1st from Pope Innocent XII, starting from 1691. It is in that year that the date was made official within the Gregorian calendar, which had already been in force for a century.

In Italy then, during the fascist regime, the New Year’s it was moved back to October 28th – anniversary of the march on Rome – and then returned to the usual January 1st after the fall of the Italian Social Republic.

New Year’s Eve

That is why even today, therefore, New Year’s Eve in Italy it is celebrated on the night between December 31st and January 1st.

New Year’s Eve is often referred to as New Year’s Eve. But this is actually a mistake: December 31 is celebrated new Year’s Eve. December 31st should be considered as the eve of the real New Year …