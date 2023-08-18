Why is nudity political?

Amaral She has become the protagonist of the debate that is on everyone’s lips, as she put her breasts on full display at the Sonorama Festival so that “they don’t take away our freedom”, a gesture that took some by surprise. Given whether it is appropriate to use the body as a weapon of war. This question is not new by any means, as the question of whether we can normalize nudity and make it an empowering ally has been with us throughout our lives. Even the philosopher Foucault in his study ‘Divise and Punish’ assured that “the human body was used by the state and the church as a testing ground for torture” and called it “an instrument of teaching”. to be seen as “and not as a mere spectacle for the public”.

“What scares society is that only the fringes have control of the body”

But Foucault ignored this female body, Which is always the result of decision and pressure. Hiding breasts is important to being a good feminist, say the people who slammed Emma Watson for revealing her breasts in a ‘Vanity Fair’ photo shoot. Until Gloria Steinem He had to make it clear that feminists can teach as much as they want. Rigoberta Bandini wonders why breasts intimidate so many people, and the truth is that what scares society is that those who are marginalized are the ones who take it for granted. body control And they place it at the center of the debate, thus freeing it from sexual overtones.

body as a weapon

But as Eugenia Tenenbaum, author of The Women Behind Picasso, says, it is important to distinguish between those who display their bodies as part of a political claim to naturalize nudity and those who cling to false desire. Let’s do this while staying. Those who sexualize their bodies perceive the act as subversive when, in fact, “what it does is reinforce the idea that our bodies are consumer goods. When I try to teach the body to naturalize nudity, When I say that, I mean exactly this: deprive male eyes, Don’t look for the “hottest” pose or worry about how our bodies react to motion or gravity, says the author.

music industry specialty hypersexuality The constancy of the female body, which is why the way those who display theirs are pointed in a combat activity in which the gaze of the other is not what counts, is particularly striking. On the other hand, when it is done to please the male gaze, it is appreciated. We talked about it with Brisa Fenoy, who has always chosen to ditch the sexiness that seems inevitable in the music world. “In my case, I’ve noticed a certain compulsion in this industry to look sexier and make more ‘mainstream’ types of music. They wanted it to send a message that fit with the socio-economic and political agenda now. When they tried to hypersexualize me and asked me to sing ‘reggaeton’ with certain lyrics and wanted to send me to Columbia to record with artists I didn’t listen to, I knew they were What they wanted was to get most of me, as if I were a product. In my case, I asked for a letter of independence from Universal Label and I chose my path, which is not to hypersexualize myself. I don’t need to do ‘reggaeton’ yes or yes or send the message the agenda wants. I can be free and create with the freedom to be and feel myself”, says the singer, who acknowledges the price she has paid for breaking away from the demands of the industry.

“Today all artists are marketing”

“Logically, I’m more at the media and marketing level elsewhere. I have no money, I use my equipment, I compose music and everything. Today all the artists are marketing, they are not for their talent but for marketing. They go with the agenda that MNCs have to make money and put a message in young people that something is about sensuality”tells.

“I wonder what authority she has earned by showing her boobs”

One of the most critical voices when talking about Amaral has been that of Telecinco colleague Isabel Rabago. “I wonder what authority she has earned by showing her breasts, I do not understand. What right have we women got by showing her breasts? I still have equal rights, equal responsibilities as a man and nothing more. If she did it to sell records, I applaud her, because as a marketing strategy, it’s amazing”, he said. “If it’s a question of claiming, I’ll forget that Women in public image had claimed breast There are many things before that which we have experienced in recent years. For example, when it bothered them that hostesses wore miniskirts, when it bothered them that girls couldn’t look overly sexy in advertising campaigns, or when more than 100 rapists were taken off the street. where were the boobs? Where was your claim? I think it’s bullshit”, he remarked, provoking the anger of many.

“How is my chest different from my hand or my eye? There’s nothing wrong with that.”

“I’m glad Amaral teaches what he wants, just as I appreciate that everyone does the same, but with their own feelings. You have to respect that. I think our body is beautiful and there should be no taboo in it. How is my chest different from my hand or my eye? There is nothing wrong with that. It sounds amazing to me”, says Brisa Fenoy.

The body has been used as a political weapon on various occasions throughout history, one of the earliest in literature being ‘Lysistrata’., aristophanes sex strike To stop the war and bring back their husbands. It is no coincidence that female feminists show their breasts in their demands. “We want to give women back the political sphere through something that is as deeply politicized as their bodies,” says Lara Alcazar, founder of Femen Spain.

“It cannot be that the toll to be paid by the bodies becomes undesirable for display”

for his part Roy Gallen He has pointed out how freedom lies in being able to show or hide the body for any reason. “It cannot be that what one pays to show bodies becomes undesirable, removed from desire, visible only when they lactate or defend, not if they are aroused . It will be necessary to consider which bodies have the legitimacy to be considered desirable, to broaden that framework, to scratch the hegemonic beauty of this system, but not through morality, not through making those who do what is due feel guilty. teach more, that sexual abuse is one that is stripped of credibility because it is so obvious”, says the author.

Will Amaral be able to take one more step towards a society that loses its fear of breasts? For now, what it has achieved is that half the country has put the issue on the table, which is as positive as it is necessary.