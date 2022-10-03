Why is October 3 dressed in pink?

if this October 3 you notice that all the people around you are in pink, don’t be scared, it’s because today is the mean girls day or, as we know it in Mexico, the mean girls day.

On this date, fans of this film usually dress in pink and remember famous phrases and moments from the film; so don’t be surprised if someone tells you that you look very fetch.

But why is it celebrated on October 3? Here we explain.

If you have seen the film more than once, you will surely remember that Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was very much in love with aaron samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the heartthrob of the tape.

Cady was so in love and obsessed with Aaron, that in her mind she wrote down all the details and interactions she had with him; for example, the day she asked him for the date.

In the film, Cady remembers that the October 3 Aaron Samuels asked what day it isto which Cady replied “it’s October 3”.

This is the reason why fans of the film celebrate this date as the mean girls day.

Why do they wear pink on October 3?

We already explained why it is celebrated on October 3, but do you know why it is dressed in pink? The answer is very simple: “On Wednesdays we wear pink”.

This phrase is said by Karen (Amanda Seyfried) to Cady Heron, when she joins the plastic group.

In conclusion, October 3rd is Mean Girls Day and she wears pink.

If this Monday you want to see again heavy girlswe share that the film can be found in Amazon Prime Video with your Prime subscription.

Also in Claro, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play movies, however with an extra cost that ranges from 30 to 60 Mexican pesos.

