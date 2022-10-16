Why is October 3 Mean Girls Day? — FMDOS

Today, October 3is a very special day for pop culture and the generations that grew up with the fashion of the 2000s. This is the date on which thousands of young people take all their pink clothes out of their closets and wear them in their outfits to honor one of the most iconic movies of the century: heavy girls.

The film released in 2004 was the one that allowed actresses like Rachel McAdams Y amanda seyfried make a great leap to fame to become some of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood after having played the iconic roles of regina george Y Karen Smith.

However, this film was especially important for Lindsay Lohanwho played the lead role of Cady Heron. After becoming famous for her role as an 11-year-old girl in Twins gamethe actress had a revelation with a more adult character that made her a pop symbol.

Recuerden que mañana es 3 de octubre, toca vestir de rosa como buenas mean girls 💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/CP9eKwjSiX — Blura || ☂️The Umbrella Academy☂️ (@blura_4) October 2, 2022

Why October 3?

The reason why the Mean Girls or Heavy Girls Day the October 3 It has to do with a scene where cady (Lindsay Lohan) exchanges words for the first time with his crush, aaron samuels. «On October 3, he asked me what date it was«, narrates his voice while they show the scene in which the short dialogue occurs that ended up becoming an international celebration.

«On Wednesdays we wear Pink»

For those wondering why people wear pink every October 3this has to do with one of the most famous lines in the film: «on wednesdays we wear pink«.

It turns out that one of the main rules for being part of The Plastics is to religiously comply with the dresscode of every Wednesday. If one of the members of the group fails, it is taken as a betrayal.

In short, the tradition of wearing pink every October 3 born from the union of two of the most remembered moments of heavy girls no matter what day of the week it is, but if it falls on a Wednesday, even better!

