Why is Palermo Ortiz going to the Mexican National Team?

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.21.2022 20:47:40





The Mexican National Team will face Guatemala the next April 27 in the city of Orlando, Florida, and one of the surprises in the call of the Tri is Arthur Ortizbetter known as the palermo and that he is fulfilling a good tournament with Pumas both in Liga MX and Concachampions.

The call from Ortiz al Tri it is because You can not play the match of Concacaf Champions League Final First Leg with Pumas against Seattle Sounders in Ciudad Universitaria because he is suspended.

The Palermo received a red card during the Round of the Semifinals of the Concachampions against Cruz Azul, and therefore must pay a game of suspension which is the Final of Ida.

The Tata was already watching the defender for a long time, because he understands that Defense is the sector with the most problems for the National Team Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022 and although it seems that it has no margin of error, this game could be useful for gain the trust Y fight for a place

For this commitment against Guatemala, Palermo will have to compete for a place with players like louis olives from chivas, Jesus Angle of tigers and Israel Kings from Puebla, who already know about Martino’s demands.