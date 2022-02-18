Why is Pete Davidson only following Sebastian Stan and Kim Kardashian after returning to Instagram?

The verified Instagram account of davidson made his appearance on Wednesday with his identifier @pmdwhich means the full name of Peter Davidson, Peter Michael Davidson.

Although the account currently has no posts, Davidson only follows two people, his girlfriend, kim kardashian and the actor Sebastian Stan.

It’s obvious why davidson follow kardashianthe couple has gotten closer and closer since they started dating late last year.

However, Davidson’s choice to follow the star of “Pam&Tommy”Stan, has left fans a bit confused.

Why is Pete Davidson following Sebastian Stan?

It’s unclear why exactly Davidson has given one of his limited following to Stan. It is possible that this is a nod to an upcoming collaboration or an expression of friendship.

Interestingly, Stan doesn’t even follow the comedian, so it seems like a very one-sided friendship.

Fans think that Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson may have a project together.

The two don’t appear to have had a public friendship, so fans think this could be a sign that something is afoot for the couple.

It could also be a hint that Stan could appear as a host on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ although no announcements have been made about future celebrity guests.

Of course, Davidson could just be following Stan because he’s a fan of the 39-year-old actor’s work and wanted to show his appreciation by following him on the platform.

Pete Davidson has previously returned to Instagram to promote new work.

This is the fourth time in four years that Davidson has rejoined social media, after stopping sharing his life online in December 2018 following his split from Ariana Grande, explaining it was due to his mental health.

“No, nothing happens. Nothing happened. No, there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t want to be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform.” , he wrote on his Instagram story after deleting all his posts in July. 2018.

“The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit? The fact that I have to say this proves my point.”the ‘King of Staten Island’ actor continued, before hinting that he would return one day.

“I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. Your neighborhood bully Pete”Davidson finished.

The 28-year-old comedian then created another account on Instagram, but ended up deleting it five months later. It was after that that Davidson returned to the platform in April 2019 to promote his comedy tour with John Mulaney, before deleting all posts of him and unfollowing everyone the following month.

Davidson tried again for a third time, creating a new account in May 2020 in the midst of press for his new movie “The King of Staten Island,” but that account ultimately didn’t last long.

Pete Davidson may be preparing to respond to Kanye West

Among Davidson’s million followers is kanye-west, who has been publicly criticizing the comedian for dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. However, Davidson, probably for obvious reasons, has not reciprocated West’s follow-up.

The 44-year-old rapper recently deleted his Instagram account, apparently in an effort to make amends with Kardashian for the disturbing posts he had made about her and Davidson. West posted a photo of him standing alone on a stage, writing in the caption that she was “working on” his communication skills.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m yelling at them. I’m working on my communication,” she wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank you all for supporting me.”

Except now, West has resumed posting to his Instagram account with messages directed at Davidson, defending his posts towards the comedian as “revenge.”