Why is Phase 4 of the MCU so different? Kevin Feige explains it

Marvel Studios does not stop building stories. On the verge of launching Ms Marvelwhich Disney has begun promoting, Kevin FeigMarvel’s top creative officer at the moment, has explained the reasons why the Phase 4 of the famous and successful cinematographic universe is so different and distinct to what is shown in the Infinity Saga. It is not the first time that Feige has spoken of a new beginning, or made it clear that there are rules made to be broken, as in the case of the eternal, but on this occasion he has expanded. So they have picked it up since comic book.

Kevin Feige talks about the future of the Cinematic Universe and the changes of Phase 4

“That’s always the intent. To us, the Marvel Studios logo doesn’t promise a particular group of characters and a particular exact tone.”explains Feige regarding the changes seen in the latest superhero productions. On one hand, we have moon knighta distinct and different series, a drama about loss as Scarlet Witch and the Vision or the action of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Every series, every superhero and every movie, as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of MadnessThey promise a different adventure.







“Marvel Studios and its movies promise a spirit, a style, a feeling and an emotionFeige continues. “I think it’s the ideal time to show something like moon knight and something like Ms Marvelbecause we also have unique and different things, with The Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder at opposite endsyes,” says the creative. “It is something that Marvel does in comics as an editorial, different tones and different characters. I love when someone tells me ‘Look, all his heroes are different’“, he concludes.

“ In comics it’s done like this: different tones, different characters

Phase 4, which in addition to the aforementioned series has presented films such as Black Widow or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringslead to a cinematographic event about which little or nothing is known. Ms Marvel arrive tomorrow at Disney +, and in a few weeks, we will enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, to release in theaters a new adventure with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. How could it be otherwise, Kevin Feige’s plans are more than outlined and the distinguished competition tries to emulate them without success.