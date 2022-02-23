Why is Putin obsessed with Ukraine?

WASHINGTON — A Russian invasion of Ukraine has seemed imminent for days, if not weeks, as anyone who has paid attention to the news knows.

But in the minds of many is why Russian President Vladimir Putin is so obsessed with that sovereign state.

Putin concentrated more than 150,000 troops along Russia’s border with the eastern and southern edge of Ukraine, where Moscow already occupies territory, and its ally, Belarus, on the northern Ukrainian dividing line.

The US government believes that the Russian president could easily invade from any front and at the least expected moment.

An incursion into eastern Ukraine could be easier since Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula nearly eight years ago and has backed Russian militias against Ukrainian forces there ever since.

Advancing from Belarus to the north could be even more unsettling because Russian forces would be a couple of hours’ drive from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

But if an invasion begins, there are still questions worth examining. Among the most important: Why is Putin so obsessed with Ukraine?

There is a Russian proverb that there can be no Russian Empire without Ukraine, due to its long cultural and economic history as the beating heart of the former Soviet Union. And Putin is hell-bent on recreating a new might to restore his declining country to superpower relevance.

To understand how Putin views Ukraine and why he is so enmeshed in its mythology, let’s first look at a map.

Belarus, Ukraine and Georgia, in that order from north to south, are former republics of the Soviet Union that seceded into seemingly independent nations after communist power collapsed in 1991. They sit as a huge land barrier between Russia and Europe towards West.

Ukraine is the largest, a vast land rich in minerals and fertile fields.

Little Georgia was invaded by Russia in 2008 and the two nations fought a brief war. Then, as now, Moscow accused her of attacking dissident pro-Russian enclaves, such as South Ossetia. France brokered a ceasefire that ended most of the fighting, but Georgia did not recapture the disputed territory.

Belarus, along with several other former Soviet republics, has or had Kremlin-friendly leaders, but Ukraine broke the pattern in a 2014 revolution that seated democratically elected officials and moved the country solidly west. The then pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, fled to Moscow, in what became known as the Maidan Revolution.

Ukraine had also served as a lucrative source for Putin’s coffers. A Russian gas pipeline crosses Ukrainian territory en route to Europe and generates huge profits for Moscow, money the Kremlin leader used to co-opt friendly Ukrainian politicians and to buy off his oligarch allies, according to experts and former Russian diplomats.

However, Ukraine was slipping out of Putin’s sphere of influence, and he has been trying to win it back ever since. In that same year, 2014, the president began to devour eastern Ukraine, declaring that swaths like Donbas were Russian because many people there speak his language and have Russian passports.

Putin, a former KGB agent, has called the collapse of the Soviet Union one of the greatest disasters in modern history. He has publicly stated that he does not consider Ukraine as a real country, nor its citizens as separate persons. Much of the West, probably unknowingly, bought into some of the narrative by referring to that nation as “the Ukraine,” as the president and Russian nationalists do. It would be as if Americans referred to “the South” or “the West,” parts of the US, as not far-flung nations.

Franklin Foer, a writer for Atlantic magazine who traces the family roots of what is today Ukraine, argues that Putin is not so much concerned with the country joining NATO as with becoming part of Europe “with his insistence in the rule of law”.

Ukraine signed an “association” agreement with the European Union on March 21, 2014, a month after the Maidan Revolution and the same month that Putin took control of Crimea.

The rule of law and a rampant anti-corruption campaign, which the United States and Europe have pushed in Kiev with relative success, further rob the Russian president of a tool to control or manipulate the country and its potential accomplices, analysts say.

“What he feared most was Ukrainian democracy, which would deprive him of influence over the colonial possession he felt was his birthright,” Foer wrote last week.

American diplomats in Europe, including ambassadors to Russia and Ukraine, warned throughout the 2000s that showing any inclination toward incorporating Ukraine into Western organizations like NATO would make Putin “nervous.”

The Russian leader may not want to seize all of Ukraine now, but he certainly wants to take enough of the country to turn it into a compliant ghost nation, experts and analysts say. One scenario put forward by US intelligence is that Putin would make the invasion quick and just long enough to install a new leader. “The fundamental crisis will not end,” tweeted Carl Bildt, Sweden’s former prime minister and now chief envoy to Europe, “until Putin leaves the Kremlin and [Rusia] finally decide if you will build a modern nation or if you still want an empire”.

