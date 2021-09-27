News

Why is Saitama Inu outperforming Dogecoin today?

On Sunday the earnings made by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) struggle with respect to Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA), coin inspired by the cryptocurrency created by Billy Markus.

What happened

On Sunday evening, at the time of publication, SAITAMA was up 19.16% daily to $ 0.0000001058, while DOGE was up just 1.24% at $ 0.21.

In the last seven days, SAITAMA jumped by 15.42% while DOGE lost 9.61%.

In the last 30 days SAITAMA has gained an extraordinary 1,085.95%, while DOGE has fallen by 29.21%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, SAITAMA’s return over the past 90 days was a staggering 24,061.07%; in the same period DOGE fell by 18.58%.

Because it is important

SAITAMA was launched on May 31 as an ERC-20 token and is named after a mysterious “ghost dog” rumored to roam the mountainous Japanese prefecture of Saitama, and whose presence, according to the project, has been documented at the Shrine. Mitsumine in Chichibu.

Read also: JPMorgan: Institutional prefer Ethereum to Bitcoin

At the time of publication, the token was trending on the CoinMarketCap platform and on Stocktwits.

Over the weekend, the project said it will launch the internal beta of the SaitaMask wallet.

Meanwhile, major cryptocurrencies in the market have generally recovered after ignoring China’s announcement of yet another ban on digital assets.

