Why is Shiba Inu crashing today?

Early Wednesday morning Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) it was down nearly 7.6% daily to $ 0.000035.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the rival token of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) earned 6.3%.

Compared to the most important cryptocurrencies, that is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), fell 2.4% and 2.3% respectively in 24 hours.

Over the past 30 days, SHIB fell 11.4%, while over a 90-day period, it increased 394.2%.

Why is it moving?

At the time of publication, SHIB was down along with other major digital currencies, with the global cryptocurrency market cap showing a 3.5% decline to $ 2.3 trillion.

SHIB was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter attracting 1,577 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The three most mentioned digital currencies were Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum, which obtained 9,215, 4,054 and 3,006 tweets respectively.

On Tuesday, the Shiba Inu project tweeted the launch of a new “Official Communications Portal”. According to the project, the portal would be the “official communication medium / line” for the ecosystem.

We’ve been hard at work over the holiday period and are pleased to announce our new Shiba Inu Ecosystem Official Communication Portal. This will be the official medium / line of communication for our ecosystem. Woof! #SHIB #SHIBARMY https://t.co/z0MVGAh9yE – Shib (@Shibtoken) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, more than a billion SHIBs were burned over the course of a week with the help of Bigger Entertainment.

Bigger Entertainment is associated with a playlist from Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) burning SHIB with every song streamed.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the amount of SHIB in circulation would be around 549 trillion tokens.

Meanwhile, Shytoshi Kusama, a well-known Twitter handle associated with the Shiba Inu community, tweeted Tuesday that they have not joined another token and are not “promoting anything else.”