Why is Shiba Inu on the rise today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a twin cryptocurrency that claims to be the killer of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have had a surge. At the same time, enthusiasm is growing about a hitherto unnamed metaverse.

Performance by Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) Currency 24 hours 7 days Price Gain% in the last 24 hours on Bitcoin Gain% in the last 24 hours on Ethereum Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) 3.4% 57.2% 0.00003238 dollars 3.35% 1.4% Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) 3.7% 126.9% $ 1,775.90 4.8% 2.5%

Why are SHIB and LEASH on the rise?

Shiba Inu said in a blog post that he will “lead” the metaverse industry despite being in the early stage of development of Shiberse, codename for Shiba Inu’s metaverse.

The project said the name is expected to be released this month; in the same blog, Shiba Inu announced that Shiba Lands, the “lands” within the Shiba Inu metaverse, will soon be available for purchase and / or auction.

For the Shiba Lands sales event and in order to prevent bot wars and gas commissions, the project said it is working on a queuing system; this will require interested parties to hold LEASH tokens. Also this week the turmoil around the new metaverse has given a boost to the price of SHIB.

Shiba Inu was the third most cited crypto on Twitter with 2,032 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The two coins topping the popularity rankings were Bitcoin and Ethereum, attracting 4,927 and 2,447 tweets respectively.

The latest on SHIB and LEASH

The tweet announcing Shiba Lands and the queue system got 16,800 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 5,787 times.

New Blog: A METAVERSE Story that begins… with an update! Introducing Lands, a queue system, and more! $ LEASH holders will be the first to gain access to Shiba Inu Metaverse Lands. Read more… https://t.co/S758ClAbRC – Shib (@Shibtoken) February 8, 2022

Twitter user ‘Gossip Shib’ claimed that the cryptocurrencies SHIB, LEASH and BONE are “The Three Musketeers”, with the motto “All for one and one for all”.