Why is Shiba Inu outperforming Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is lagging behind rival cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in terms of the price increase in the last 24 hours.

What happened

SHIB had a daily rise of 3.84% to $ 0.0000075, while DOGE fell 1.47% to $ 0.22.

In the last 24 hours SHIB was up 3.98% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 6.42% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The picture becomes murkier when you take the long-term price movement into account: SHIB lost 17.52% over the past seven days, while DOGE fell 11.12%.

Over the past 90 days SHIB has gained 5.6% while DOGE has lost 7.69%.

Because it is important

This week Shiba Inu has press release on Twitter that the token has gotten 100,000 new holders in the past three months.

The project tweeted the news related to a petition in which it is solicited Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) to integrate the currency on its trading platform.

Last week SHIB was listed on the platform of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), while it was previously added to Coinbase Pro.

Although SHIB has beaten DOGE in terms of price movement in the past 24 hours, the latter has garnered more Twitter mentions than the former.

SHIB was in fact mentioned in 902 tweets, while mentions for DOGE amounted to 1,269 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.