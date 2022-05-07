Why is the ban on liquids at airports still in force?

See what it’s like to land planes in Antarctica 2:24

(CNN) — A quiet revolution is underway in the way we navigate airport security, but most of us haven’t even realized it.

The requirement to put liquids in 100-milliliter containers and remove electronic devices from bags has been a staple of air travel for nearly 16 years. However, new technology already exists at many airports around the world that will allow that rule to be removed, and some are beginning to lift the ban.

In October 2021, Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland quietly announced its new state-of-the-art computed tomography, or CT, scanning security system, installed at a cost of €2.5 million (about $2.6 million).

Liquids and electronic devices could now remain in bags, with no restrictions on liquid volume, and carry-on bags could quickly pass through scanners in new, larger trays.

This is not the first time that Shannon, Europe’s westernmost airport, has been a world pioneer. The world’s first duty-free store opened here in 1947, and in 2009 it became the first airport in the world, outside of the Americas, to provide full pre-clearance facilities in the US.

“It’s one of the projects that the Shannon Group took on during the period of severe aviation travel restrictions,” Nandi O’Sullivan, the group’s director of communications, told CNN Travel.

Implemented during the pandemic, it was only when international travel resumed in March 2022 that the airport’s innovation began to gain more attention. Donegal airport in north-west Ireland has also followed suit by installing new technology and removing the 100-milliliter rule.

Better security, shorter lines

So how does this new CT technology work, which airports are already using it, and why aren’t more places relaxing their restrictions?

Explains Kevin Riordan, director of checkpoint solutions at Smiths Detection, the company that supplies Shannon’s security equipment and a world leader in computed tomography technology.

As with the CT scans we know from hospitals, security scanners at airports replace conventional 2D X-ray scanning with much more precise 3D images.

“You can get a lot of information from a 2D image, but if you have a 3D object in your hand, you get a lot more information,” says Riordan.

“From a security standpoint, they can make very precise decisions about what materials are in your bag: is it a potentially threatening material or is it benign. That’s better security, better decisions.”

Shannon Airport estimates the new technology will cut the time spent going through security in half, and unsurprisingly, Riordan says passenger feedback has been very positive at airports where the new technology has been tested. new machines.

The liquids ban was introduced worldwide after a transatlantic terrorist plot was foiled in August 2006, in which a group planned to detonate liquid explosives aboard multiple flights. It has become a part of everyday life, but many of us fondly remember the days when security lines were faster and baggage was easier.

Gradual rollout

CT technology started making headlines in 2018. The scanners were tested at major airports, including London’s Heathrow, New York’s JFK and Amsterdam’s Schiphol. The following year, Heathrow announced it would spend £50m (about $62m) on a phased rollout of the technology at its airports with a target date of 2022.

In July 2020, it was announced that London’s Southend Airport would become the first in Britain to abandon the practice of making passengers remove their liquids and electronic devices from bags before going through security.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has also been using CT technology at all of its checkpoints since 2020, Dennis Muller, the airport’s chief spokesman, tells CNN. But unlike Southend or Donegal, it is a major international hub. Its passengers are no longer required to follow the liquid restrictions, but the airport advises that they use 100-milliliter containers anyway, to avoid problems when flying to other jurisdictions.

“The Netherlands has probably moved faster than most,” says Riordan. “The UK has mandated that technology by 2024, and that would allow all restrictions on what you can carry to be lifted.”

Once more countries are able to complete national rollouts of the technology, more airports and regions will begin to lift or relax the ban, but regulatory changes will not come quickly or universally, and it’s a changing landscape.

staff restrictions

“It’s a dynamic picture that we’re still trying to understand, what the impact has been over the last two years,” says Riordan. “Passenger numbers are recovering at many airports (probably) faster than expected.” Staffing shortages at airports and airlines around the world have been widely reported, leading many to predict a “summer of chaos” ahead.

Smiths Detection is one of the few companies in the field of CT technology, with the US company Leidos being a major competitor. Last year it was awarded a $470.7 million TSA contract to implement checkpoint screening technology in the United States.

“It’s an ongoing process for us as providers,” says Riordan. Current staffing constraints “put us under pressure to design operations that are much more efficient. CT technology is the best available, but is there a smart way to use it to optimize it?”

One innovation is multiplexing: “You put a stream of bags through a machine and the images are sent to (three or four) different operators, not just one operator per machine. That’s one way of trying to make up for this delay in staff and increase passengers”.

business case

The cost of implementing this new technology is not cheap, and smaller airports, already struggling in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, may find the upgrades challenging.

Each will have its own scheduled cycle of upgrades and innovations to consider, meeting all the constraints and demands of a 21st century facility.

When nations demand the upgrade, more airports will come under pressure, but until then, at the individual airport level, it’s about the business case. Efficiency and customer satisfaction are of course paramount, but shorter security lines also mean passengers get to the airside faster and spend more money in airport shops and restaurants. “It’s different in different regions of the world. It’s going to happen at different speeds,” says Riordan.

It is too early to predict how quickly things will progress, but with airports like Shannon and Schiphol leading the way, we could see developments in the coming years, and with the industry recovering, it will probably be sooner rather than later.

CNN has contacted Heathrow for comment on this story.