Why is the case of Taiwan and China not the same as that of Ukraine and Russia?

These are the weapons that Russia is using against Ukraine 2:44

(CNN Spanish) — The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for a week, and the main Ukrainian cities continue to be bombarded while Russian armored columns advance from the north, east and south.

In the weeks prior to the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated on several occasions that the origin of the crisis lay in the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO in recent years, as well as in the presumed security threats to the pro-Russian rebels who have been fighting a war since 2014 against Kyiv in the Donbas region.

Putin also said that Russians and Ukrainians, who gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, were “one people”, instead criticizing the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the dispute between China and Taiwan, on the other side of the world, given that both Taiwan and Ukraine are pro-Western democracies whose status quo it could be disrupted by powerful autocracies.

More than a million Ukrainians flee the Russian invasion 1:35

But is it really possible to compare such different conflicts?

What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

China and Taiwan are the protagonists of a long-standing conflict, which is based on the fact that both governments – in Beijing and Taipei – claim since the first half of the 20th century to be the legitimate rulers of all China’s territories, including Taiwan.

Taiwan’s official name, the Republic of China, dates back to its founding in 1911 after the collapse of China’s last imperial dynasty. Under the leadership of the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang (KMT), the country had to contend in the early 1930s and then during World War II with the advances of the Empire of Japan, as well as the growing power of the Chinese Communists. led by Mao Zedong.

The People’s Republic of China, with its capital in Beijing, was founded in 1949 after winning the Chinese civil war against the Kuomintang forces, who, after losing control of the mainland, retreated to the island of Taiwan. From there continues to the present day the government of the Republic of China, with capital in Taipei.

Separated by a strait, opposing ideological positions and a historical conflict, the two Chinas – the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China – have coexisted ever since amid tensions, despite sharing traditions, culture and a common language, the Mandarin Chinese.

Why is China sanctioning two US companies? 1:00

Representatives from mainland China and Taiwan engaged in rapprochement in the early 1990s, capped by the 1992 summit in Hong Kong, then still under UK control.

Beijing and the pro-reunification parties in Taiwan assure that during that meeting there was an agreement regarding the principle of “one China”, that is to say that both parties recognize the existence of a single country that must be reunified.

But they disagreed as to who is the legitimate authority to do so and even on the scope of that “1992 consensus”, today even rejected by the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, whose party traditionally defends the formal independence of the island.

In recent years, military tensions between Beijing and US-backed Taipei have been on the rise, to the point that the prospect of an invasion of Taiwan by the People’s Republic seems to have become a possibility.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has even promised that Beijing will never allow the island to become formally independent and has refused to rule out the use of force, if necessary, to retake the island.

Tensions between China and Taiwan are the worst in 40 years 6:46

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are even older, although with great differences.

Russians and Ukrainians have a common origin in the medieval Slavic state of Kievan Rus’, but both countries advanced separately over the centuries, in which two languages ​​and cultures emerged.

Over time Russia became an empire, while Ukraine failed to establish its own state and in the 17th century large parts of its current territory came under Russian control, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

After the collapse of the Russian Empire in 1917, following the disaster of World War I and the Russian Revolution, Ukraine was briefly independent, until it became part of the Soviet Union in the early 1920s.

Under both Soviet and Russian imperial rule, Ukraine was subjected to Russification programs and tensions raged.

Europe’s leaders take stance on war in Ukraine 1:21

In 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became independent again and remains so to this day.

In recent decades, Kyiv has turned its attention to Europe and its interest in joining NATO, which has further fueled tensions with Russia, which in 2014 annexed the Crimean peninsula – which belongs to Ukraine – and provided support to the rebels. pro-Russians who rose up that same year in the Donbas region.

In July 2021, Putin himself said, in a lengthy essay, that Russians and Ukrainians were “one people.” He also noted that the West had corrupted Ukraine and removed it from Russia’s orbit through a “forced change of identity.”

With information from Germán Padinger, Steven Jiang, Jaime A. FlorCruz, Eric Cheung, Brad Lendon, Eliza Mackintosh, and Rob Picheta.