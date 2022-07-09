Why is the dollar close to dethroning the euro?

The price of the dollar in the world continues to skyrocket, thanks to investors’ fear of an economic recession and is very close to breaking with more than 20 years of inferiority against the euro, another currency that has historically always outperformed it in the markets, for a margin that oscillates between 20 and 25%.

The search for assets that allow people to protect their money from an eventual contraction of the world economy is causing this currency to reach historical levels which, for example, in the case of Colombia exceed the hardest times of the pandemic.

At the close of operations for this Friday -July 8-, the Colombian Stock Exchange reported that this currency was left with a last value of 4,420 pesos and 50 cents, with which it consolidates an increase of 215 pesos with respect to the values ​​thrown at the markets closed last Friday, July 1, when it was 4,205 pesos and 05 cents.

In countries like Chile, this week the dollar was quoted at 1,000 Chilean pesos and closed the day at 965 pesos, a new historical maximum in the midst of a global strengthening of the currency and before the decline in the value of copper, the country’s main export.

Dollar and Euro – Photo: Getty Images

Now, with regard to the bid between the dollar and the euro, during the morning of this Friday -July 8- the single European currency went below 1.01 dollars for the first time since the end of 2002, weighed down by the concern generated by the economy of the Old Continent.

In early trading of the day, the euro lost 0.49% to $1.0110, having dropped to 1.0072 a bit earlier, approaching parity. This was mainly due to problems with Russian exports, which sent gas prices skyrocketing, reaching unprecedented levels since March and the invasion of Ukraine.

Likewise, the prospect of a gas shortage in the euro zone encourages operators to move away from this economy and to avoid a blow to economic activity that this would represent, the European Central Bank is currently hesitating to raise its interest rates too quickly. interest, despite inflation.

For experts such as Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis and Strategy at Casa de Bolsa SCB, these types of situations are the result of what is happening with the old continent, which is no stranger to the inflation crisis caused by the war started by the government of Vladimir Putinabout the country considered the agricultural pantry of Europe.

“The euro has weakened against the dollar due, first, to the fact that its economy is slowing down at a faster rate than that of the United States due to the war in Ukraine, on the other hand, the increase in Fed rates favors to the dollar, since the ECB has had to keep interest rates low and stable,” Ballén said.

Meanwhile, stock market analyst Andrés Moreno pointed out that the search for safe-haven assets is influencing the dollar’s surge against the euro, in response to the confidence that exists among investors towards the economy of this country.

“In times of crisis, people look for a place to shelter and that is what we see with the dollar, we must not forget that the United States has one of the most solid economies in the world, even if it is going through a bad time, and investors are aware of it and for this reason they run to buy this currency, which by the law of supply and demand raises the price”, explained Moreno.

While this news may scare many, according to this analyst, It is a scenario that can be used for the future, understanding that the economy is made up of cycles and that, after a crisis, there are always periods of recovery.

“The markets are normally used to seeing a very strong euro and with the devaluation that it is suffering, almost to the point of being equal to the dollar, it gives a little peace of mind and a greater opportunity to carry out operations in the euro, since it is relatively the same as do it in dollars and relatively, after 20 years, we return an economic cycle”, concluded this expert.