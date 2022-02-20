Why is the “enemies to lovers” trope more appealing in rom-coms? – Spoiler Time

This week we celebrated Day of love and Friendship and it seemed perfect to spend the day watching a classic: The Princess Diaries 2film of 2004 starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine. Interestingly, as he watched her, I came to the conclusion that we all love more the trope of enemies to lovers (enemies to lovers) that of friends to lovers (friends to lovers) in the movies or series of romcom (romantic comedy). And it is that from hate to love there is only one step. And it is that under this trope they can enter Elizabeth and Mr Darcy from Pride & Prejudice (2005), read and Han Solo from the original trilogy starwars (1977–1983), patrick verona and Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Klaus and Caroline from The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017), Will and Hannibal from Hannibal (2013-2015), emma and Hook from Habia una vez (2011-2018), among others, who have become the ships public favourites. But why? I intend to analyze that with the princess Mine (Hathaway) and Lord Nicholas Deveraux (Chris Pine) from the movie I mentioned at the beginning, princess diary 2.
When Mine and Nicholas they meet on the number birthday twenty-one her, there is an undeniable attraction. Mine by accident he steps on it, but he shows himself to be a total gentleman in the face of the situation. His flirtation becomes more apparent when they begin to dance. So far everything seems perfect. However, moments later, Mine and the Queen Clarisse Renaldi discover the true identity of Nicholas: it’s a Lord who along with his malevolent uncle, the Viscount Mabreyintends to steal the crown of Genovia to Minebecause he is still in the successor line to the throne and no one sees her as a worthy president having been raised outside the country.
That’s when the war between Mine and Nicholas. Due to an absurd and sexist law, Mine intends to find a husband in less than a month so that she can ascend to the throne of Genoviawhile Nicholas intends to make her fall in love so that she doesn’t get married and become the King.
For Mine it is impossible to get rid of the attraction you feel for him. And it is that far from being rude, arrogant or self-centered as she mistakenly thinks he is, Nicholas is concerned about the welfare of the people of Genovia and for her. What’s more, he does not desire the throne out of greed, but rather because his uncle has told him that it was his father’s last wish.
As the film progresses, excitement and anticipation grow, as Mine and Nicholas they get to know each other and realize that they had false ideas of what the other was like, thus overcoming their differences and finding things in common. This is important because in the end, Nicholaslost by her, retires as pretender to the throne of Genovia to show your full support for MineEven if it means losing her.
So The Princess Diaries 2 has a perfect mix of elements that make anyone fall in love with this relationship of enemies to lovers:
- Compete for the same goal.
- A secret longing to be with the other.
- A fake crush that becomes real.
- An anguish for not being able to be together.
- A tension every time they are together.
- Jealousy every time they see each other.
- A desperation for not being able to do what they really want.
- A confession of your feelings and/or first kiss in the middle of a fight.
- The fear and adrenaline rush of being in a forbidden relationship.
- Hiding to see.
- The sacrifice for the other to be happy.
The enemies to lovers is more exciting, captivating, passionate and sentimental than the friends to lovers because it arises from the forbidden, from the unthinkable, from the most instinctive, and from the tragic. And it is that many times it is about characters that belong to different social classes, groups, species, factions of a war or with completely opposite ideals or personalities. That’s why this type of relationship makes us scream at the pillow (because we want her love to come true) more than a boring, flat and predictable friends to lovers.