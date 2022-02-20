Why is the “enemies to lovers” trope more appealing in rom-coms? – Spoiler Time

This week we celebrated Day of love and Friendship and it seemed perfect to spend the day watching a classic: The Princess Diaries 2 film of 2004 starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine . Interestingly, as he watched her, I came to the conclusion that we all love more the trope of enemies to lovers (enemies to lovers) that of friends to lovers (friends to lovers) in the movies or series of romcom (romantic comedy). And it is that from hate to love there is only one step. And it is that under this trope they can enter Elizabeth and Mr Darcy from Pride & Prejudice ( 2005 ), read and Han Solo from the original trilogy starwars ( 1977–1983 ), patrick verona and Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You ( 1999 ), Klaus and Caroline from The Vampire Diaries ( 2009–2017 ), Will and Hannibal from Hannibal ( 2013-2015 ), emma and Hook from Habia una vez ( 2011-2018 ), among others, who have become the ships public favourites. But why? I intend to analyze that with the princess Mine ( Hathaway ) and Lord Nicholas Deveraux ( Chris Pine ) from the movie I mentioned at the beginning, princess diary 2 .

When Mine and Nicholas they meet on the number birthday twenty-one her, there is an undeniable attraction. Mine by accident he steps on it, but he shows himself to be a total gentleman in the face of the situation. His flirtation becomes more apparent when they begin to dance. So far everything seems perfect. However, moments later, Mine and the Queen Clarisse Renaldi discover the true identity of Nicholas: it’s a Lord who along with his malevolent uncle, the Viscount Mabreyintends to steal the crown of Genovia to Minebecause he is still in the successor line to the throne and no one sees her as a worthy president having been raised outside the country.

That’s when the war between Mine and Nicholas. Due to an absurd and sexist law, Mine intends to find a husband in less than a month so that she can ascend to the throne of Genoviawhile Nicholas intends to make her fall in love so that she doesn’t get married and become the King.

For Mine it is impossible to get rid of the attraction you feel for him. And it is that far from being rude, arrogant or self-centered as she mistakenly thinks he is, Nicholas is concerned about the welfare of the people of Genovia and for her. What’s more, he does not desire the throne out of greed, but rather because his uncle has told him that it was his father’s last wish.