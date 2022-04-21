Why is the FDA investigating Lucky Charms cereal?

Getty A box of General Mills Lucky Charms cereal is displayed on a shelf at a Safeway store on April 18, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. The US Food and Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States is investigating the famous Lucky Charms cereals, after several consumers of the product reported having suffered symptoms of intoxication after consuming them.

Last Saturday, April 16, the agency reported that so far in 2022, it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms, and Digital Trends indicated that according to a publication by NBC News, about a thousand Americans have reported since April gastrointestinal symptoms that could be related to the cereal, and that this figure could reach 3,000 cases if the reports since the end of last year are counted.

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports of hundreds of people who became ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal.

“The FDA takes seriously any report of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illness or injury. Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information can be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production facility,” an FDA official told ABCNews. “Complaints are also discussed with company management during these inspections.”

FDA INVESTIGATING: The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it. https://t.co/71hingRKIb — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) April 16, 2022

Also, in the statements, the government agency said that the people who presented their cases said they had felt gastrointestinal problems of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, after eating the cereal.

“Depending on the severity of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections,” the document added, according to MARCA.

Meanwhile, the company responsible for the production of the product, General Mills, acknowledged being aware of the situation that has been occurring with its product, and in fact, after complaints filed by consumers to the consumer safety website iwaspoisoned. com, General Mills responded with a series of comments, which it posted on Facebook on April 4.

“We take consumer concerns posted on our website very seriously,” the company said. “In our internal investigations, we have found no evidence of any consumer becoming ill from consuming Lucky Charms.”

Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms. Please send us a DM so that we can gather additional details. — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) April 18, 2022

The company in question, based in the city of Minneapolis, and which is also a manufacturer of other cereals such as Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, also invited consumers of its products to report directly with the company to through the channels provided for it, about any case of discomfort associated with the Lucky Charms, reported El Nuevo Herald.

“We encourage consumers to share any concerns directly with General Mills,” a spokeswoman said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Some of the complaints presented on the iwaspoisoned.com page about the Lucky charms or Amulets of luck were:

“I have been suffering from diarrhea, headaches, chills and a general upset stomach for the last 7-10 days. I realized it was from eating Lucky Charms after seeing posts online yesterday. I haven’t eaten any Lucky Charms since then and today I started to feel better. | Symptoms: Nausea, Diarrhea, Headache, Chills,” one person wrote.

Another said:

“I have had severe gastroenteritis, with pain and knots in my stomach, burning and pain in the middle and lower abdomen, and mild diarrhea, for over 4 weeks, including an emergency room visit, due to a ‘virus’ unknown according to ER doctor (and complete blood work, stomach CT and chest X-ray, and fluids for dehydration). The symptoms had subsided and flowed in severity during this time, casting doubt on the diagnosis of the virus. I had been recovering in the last few days eating normal food for about a week. Then tonight I had a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal (an irregular treat) after a very light dinner at 7:30pm At 10:30pm I started experiencing sharp pains and knots in my stomach (high in the abdomen, just below my rib cage). They have probably been Lucky Charms all along. | Symptoms: Diarrhea, Dehydration, Gas, Stomach pain”.

And another person added: “My husband and 4 year old had 4-5 days of horrible diarrhea and no appetite after eating lucky charms. My 2 year old had the same thing plus a fever of over 101 for 24 hours. I am the only one in our house who did not eat lucky charms and I am the only one who has not had symptoms. | Symptoms: Nausea, Diarrhea, Vomiting, Fever”

Why are Lucky Charms so famous?

▶️The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of becoming ill after consuming it. pic.twitter.com/kNAc3moyvM — HCH Digital Television (@HCHTelevDigital) April 20, 2022

According to Towarzystwoizerkie.org, the cereal was first introduced to supermarket shelves in the mid-1960s, and Lucky Charms have been a part of the breakfast cereal pantheon ever since.

Kids finally took to the ‘magically delicious’ sugar-packed cereal, which could boast something no other cereal at the time could offer: tiny bits of marshmallow shaped like moons, hearts, stars and four-leaf clovers.

Add Towarzystwoizerkie.org, of course, no breakfast cereal meant to appeal to kids during the 1960s would be considered complete without an adorable cartoon mascot, and Lucky Charms had you covered thanks to the introduction of Lucky the leprechaun. . They indicate that the leprechaun has appeared in numerous television commercials over the decades, involved in an ongoing storyline that has remained more or less unchanged since the beginning, and that, in each commercial, the leprechaun wears all the magical powers at your disposal to evade the hungry kids who are always ‘after me Lucky Charms’.

This is not the first time that cereal-related complaints have been made. According to MARCA, in 2018, Kellogg’s “Honey Smacks” cereal caused a multi-state salmonella outbreak in which 135 people in 36 states were infected and 34 people were hospitalized, while in 2010, Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled 28 million boxes of cereal Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops Y honey smacks due to an unpleasant odor and taste coming from the lining of the packages.

READ MORE: Who is Chaya Raichik? The person behind the “Libs of TikTok” account