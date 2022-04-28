Why is the internet on fire over a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

The day is breaking over Los Angeles, the birds are singing, the morning dew is drying. Kim Kardashian wakes up with a stuffy mouth and stinky breath. First instinct: she removes her drooling gutter with the sweet taste of jackal, because yes, Kim does bruxism – it’s stressful to be a star.

Second instinct: she grabs her tablet-sized phone with her fingertips, sitting on the bedside table next to her minimalist “king-sized” bed. Its connected shutters are still closed, it is plunged into darkness. Stupor and tremors: a text message from her half-sister Kendall lights up her face to warn her, returning from the evening after drinking a lot of tequila, that the Internet is on fire around a photo she posted on her Instagram account on April 11. Whose fault is it ? To an article of Page Sixas so often.

The photos in question show Kimberly Noel Kardashian in the arms of Pete Davidson, her new boyfriend, having painfully succeeded Kanye West. She wears a tight silver lamé dress, signed Mugler before he passed away; he wears an immaculate T-shirt and a few tattoos. The caption says: “Late Night Snack”. Recently, the two no longer hesitate to display their love on the Web and on the red carpets. What do we accuse the woman of law? To have photoshopped the nose of his beautiful and tender.

“I thought on Pete Davidson’s face all day, what’s happening to me, I want to bite it”, “Did Pete Davidson redo the nose or is Kim messing around on Facetune?”, “Why does Pete look different? Did Kim photoshop it or did he glow up ?”, “I would cry if someone photoshopped my nose and my jawline”, can we read on Twitter. He is accused of all evils, of having also modified the bone structure of Peter Michael Davidson. Before/after photos are shared to compare Pete Davidson’s plural noses and jaws.

In a story shared on April 27, Kim dots the i’s and crosses the t’s; nay, she didn’t retouch anything – well, apart from a little grain and contrast. “I imagine Pete’s jawline is perfect!!!! So perfect you thought I photoshopped it!!! In the other photo [utilisée comme comparaison], he bursts out laughing in the middle of a conversation! Wait, I still put a filter to add grain”she writes before shedding light on another photo accused of editing, that of the two cousins ​​Chicago West and True Thompson.