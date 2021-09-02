why is the movie on Amazon and not Disney +?

The “modern version” of Cinderella by Kay Cannon will not be available on Disney +

The new version of the classic Disney story Cinderella starring Camila Cabello September 3 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video instead of Disney +. There have been several adaptations of the famous princess story over the past few decades, including the beloved Disney animated film released in 1950. From the musical starring Brandy and Whitney Houston in 1997, to the live-action with Lily James in 2015, the love story between the servant Cinderella and the prince is definitely one of the most famous ever.

However, the latest live-action version of this classic story is not from Disney as usual, but was produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Amazon Studios (on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service). Cinderella of 2021, a modern twist on the classic fairy tale that audiences have come to know and love, has no association with Disney, despite its history being closely tied to the House of Mickey Mouse. The study actually he does not have the original story of the young woman who became a princess. It is a story that has been told over the centuries and that has many different versions depending on the region and the time period it comes from.

Its story was made famous by the French writer Charles Perrault, while the most recognizable version is probably that of the Brothers Grimm. Since Disney reshapes history as far back as the 1950s, it’s easy to assume that Cinderella by Kay Cannon is itself a Disney production, but we forget that the story is part of pop culture and that it has already been adapted by several film studios.

Prior to the purchase by Disney, 20th Century Fox released The Legend of a Love – Cinderella (Ever After), starring Drew Barrymore and Dougray Scott, while Miramax Films (formerly a Disney acquisition) released Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella starring Anne Hathaway. In the world of mass media there is a plethora of films about Cinderella. And, while they bring different interpretations of the story to the screen, they all have some elements in common with the classic fairy tale. Whether it is a terrible stepmother, a glass slipper or the “cliché” of the poor woman who becomes rich, each story is perfectly traceable to the fairy tale.

Cinderella 2021 – a musical version of the story with several new features, including a fairy godmother played by a homosexual actor (Billy Porter) and young Cinderella’s dream of becoming an established fashion designer – will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. And, since the film was produced and distributed by two studios that are not associated with Disney in any way, it won’t be available on Disney + (not even in the future).

So while Ever After with Drew Barrymore is already available on Disney + due to the acquisition (in 2019) of Fox by Disney, the latest Cinderella film will never end up on the Mickey Mouse House streaming service. The story of Cinderella is timeless and is not subject to restrictions given by film studios. It belongs to pop culture and not a single studio, and that’s a good thing. His fairy tale will always be transformed into something new, even in the years to come.