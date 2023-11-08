Why is the name Lisbeth Valverde one of the most popular names for Miss Universe?

Lisbeth Valverde’s beauty and charisma are making an impact in San Salvador

Lisbeth Valverde is about to complete a week in El Salvador for Miss Universe and her charisma and beauty have made her stand out among the candidates.

Tica has managed to win over Salvadorans with her friendliness and charisma, so much so that her name is one of the most heard during activities with the public.

The support and affection he has received these days has been demonstrated on social networks, where before participating in the competition he had less than 60 thousand followers and in less than a week it has increased to almost 65 thousand , this figure is increasing day by day. Depending on the day. Day.

Apart from the growth of his followers, this has also been seen in the many stories and publications made about him, in which only good things come out.

“Finally, Central America has a very complete candidate”, “Divine Barbie, Miss Universe of Costa Rica”, “Quite a Barbie”, “Miss Costa Rica is so beautiful, she is a doll”, “Costa Rica is divine , Gentlemen, wait because the woman is getting stronger”, “This year in Central America a whole queen is ready to crown the crown”, “Costa Rica remains isolated in El Salvador”, are some of the comments of people from other countries Valverde. .

The final of the beauty pageant will take place next November 18 and there is no doubt that Lisbeth will be a candidate to whom we should pay close attention.