Why is the new OnlyFans policy to the detriment of * sex workers?

Let’s start from the beginning and start with the protagonist of this news: OnlyFans, a platform founded in 2016, owes its success to the ability to publish sexually explicit content. A novelty, within the online world, that has allowed numerous creators and sex workers to publish materials within a truly protected community. Today it counts 130 million users and a profit, of all content creators, of around $ 5 billion. Now, at the behest of the payment circuits, Visa and Mastercard, it would seem that from October all this will no longer be possible. We speak in conditional terms because no confirmation has been received from the company, but why is this decision dangerous for the world of sex workers?

But let’s start by answering this question: what connection do banking partners have with this story? According to what was reported by Ansa, they threatened to dissociate from the site, depriving everyone of the possibility of paying through their circuits, after last year’s scandal raised by the Nicholas Kristof investigation, published in the New York Times, “Children of Porhnub”. Pornhub, a well-known pornographic video platform, unwittingly spread sexual abuse content, sometimes even with minors, and revenge porn images. The fact that OnlyFans is a platform in the hands of individuals has raised a moral question among the banks on how much this is controlled in the content posted. Child pornography and revenge porn are crimes, let’s remember!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Having said this, we must also talk about the basic concept that should be behind the pornographic world: enjoying pornographic images for free deeply damages the category of those who create it. Before the internet, pornography existed and paid for! Simply with magazines or cassettes or DVDs. Today everyone can benefit from it, everyone, more simply, can work on it. OnlyFans, with its subscription policy around each creator, he has always protected a job by finally granting it dignity and now that things may change, creators may find themselves in serious trouble. Let’s take the pandemic for example: with the pandemic – and we also talked a lot about it with Giulia Zollino in an Instagram interview – the sexual world has not stopped, but has only moved from the offline universe, to the street or home, to the online one. OnlyFans was one of the most used platforms, a necessary change within the sex work, but also safe because it can guarantee the cancellation of any type of exploitation. The news a few hours ago has turned into a kind of “Public dismissal” for all those who until now worked and earned through this company. The news, on social media, caused a sensation with vulgar derision towards a category that, in the private sector, becomes for all * good, indeed excellent, companion.

Loading... Advertisements

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The fact that OnlyFans can ban pornography, the posting of sexually explicit content, can cause a new change within the * sex worker. Who felt protected *, producing content in safe places and posting it on sheltered realities, will feel compelled to resort to other methods to continue earning in the sexual world, methods that can be dangerous and unprotected.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io