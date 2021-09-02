Why is the price of Ethereum going up? – The Cryptonomist

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the price of Ethereum (ETH) it is now climbing 10% in the last 24 hours and 15% in the last week, reaching a new all-time high (ATH) over the period of over $ 3,500. But why?

Of course, in the crypto world these numbers are not that difficult to find, but it is certainly more rare for a coin to come close to its historical record. In fact, at the time of writing, ETH’s price is over $ 3700, very close to its $ 4300 ATH.

The technical reasons for the rise of Ethereum

Already a few days ago analysts they had explained that ETH would be “Could be ready for a further hike in the coming days after two weeks of consolidation”.

In fact, ETH has been consolidating a range since last August 6th and “The longer an asset freezes and consolidates in a narrow region, the more exponentially increases the likelihood that a powerful move may be imminent.”

Ethereum, in fact, had drawn a symmetrical triangle shape on the chart and therefore it was to be expected that after this phase of consolidation the price would rise. In the short term, indeed, many were optimistic traders.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin

Making a comparison between the two main cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is performing much better than Bitcoin, especially if we think that in the last 7 days BTC has also dropped by a few tenths, while on a daily basis it has risen by only 3%.

Also with regard to theto dominance, Ethereum is doing excellent performances, increasing its percentages in spite of Bitcoin and now stands at 20%, while BTC is at 40%.

According to the statistics of Intotheblock, the correlation between the price of Ethereum and that of Bitcoin is dropping and is now less than 1%.

The burning of Ethereum and NFTs

According to data from Dune Analytics data, over 500 million dollars in ETH (to be precise 156,960 Ethereum) was burned thanks to EIP-1559.

The fact that there is a greater scarcity of ETH could be one of the causes of the increase in its value.

Furthermore, with the NFT market in great shape – we are almost 80 thousand non-fungible tokens sold between primary and secondary for a total of almost 700 billion dollars in the last 7 days – and with the fact that ETH is the payment method preferred for these purchases and Ethereum the main blockchain to create NFT, it becomes normal that the coin is becoming increasingly important in the crypto sector.