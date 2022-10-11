why is this a liberating step?

Coming out, a dreaded but emancipatory custom, is almost a must for people in the LGBT+ community. In a society still conditioned by “hetero-normed” relationships, coming out of the closet is still necessary. Between apprehension and excitement, this great revelation is a unique personal experience.

Many personalities like Kristen Stewart or Sam Smith no longer hesitate to openly display their sexuality. And that’s encouraging. Early or late, coming out is a self-affirmation in its own right. Explanations.

What exactly is coming out?

“Hello guys, I wanted to let you know that I’m trans, my pronouns are ‘he/they’, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have come to this stage of my life”. It is behind these humble words that Elliott Page, the emblematic actor of Umbrella Academy, made her trans coming out in December 2020. This heartbreaking announcement from the star, with an open heart, gleaned over a million likes.

Today, more and more celebrities break the ice of “confidential” by wearing the LGBT + colors. Miley Cyrus, Angèle, Lambert Wilson, Lil Nas X… people are slamming the closet door, with encouraging firmness. If this life-saving act seems within everyone’s reach, it is no less difficult. Coming out is kind of this royal path to a fulfilled life.

According to SOS Homophobia, coming out means Voluntarily disclosing a sexual orientation or gender identity to those around you (friends, family or in some cases colleagues). The metaphor of the closet, a cramped and stuffy place, could not be more explicit. Coming out, coming out of the dreaded shadow, is a symbolic event that marks an important tipping point.

According to an IFOP survey, 94% of homosexuals say that at least one of their relatives knows their sexual orientationthe number drop to 59% only for bisexuals. Even if it has become widely democratized, coming out is not not yet a “non-topic”. If society is slowly breaking away from the “heterosexual” yoke, the clichés about the LGBT+ community are resisting. Hence the need to proclaiming one’s “sexual” identity loud and clear.

Behind the coming out, the desire to be oneself

Coming out is a intimate stage that is conjugated in the first person singular. After many years of silence, of liesto shape a superficial social face, the need for honesty gets hot. This urgency to be true is almost vital.

Indeed, keep this truth to yourself poses real dangers to mental health. Worse still, it is a hindrance to happiness. Always using “restraint”, relegating one’s attractions to the rank of the forbidden, entering a box, without ever feeling in one’s place… Coming out lets remove this mask, sculpted for “safety”.

It is also a further step in the quest for oneself. “Coming out is liberating because it allows you to move forward in your head, to unlock authenticity in your relationship with loved ones”, specifies Paul Parent, author of “I dare my coming out” to Allodocteurs. Contrary to what ordinary mortals imagine, these words dropped like bombs have a proven therapeutic scope.

A question of well-being

Clearly claiming one’s “sexual identity” is a total relief and science backs it up. According to the report of the work of the Center for the Study of Human Stress at the Louis H. Lafontaine Hospital (Canada), this act would drastically reduce the risk of depression and the secretion of stress hormones. Coming out is not something to be taken lightly. Besides, skipping this rite can be expensive.

“Our sexual orientation does not define us, but it is part of us. Hiding it leads to difficulties, isolation, loss of self-esteem and sometimes suicide, ”says Antony Debard, representative of the national association Contact at Allodocteurs.fr,

If the figures are to be believed, coming out is apprehended with much more ease, especially among young people. According to the IFOP study mentioned above, 8 out of 10 homosexual people have already told their father or mother. However, there are still places where coming out struggles to make its way: work.

What about coming out at work?

Does coming out have its limits? In any case, in the professional sphere, he is still discreet. For good reason, 36% of French people see coming out as a form of disability that could be detrimental to their career progression. Conversely, only 8% of French LGBT+ people see it as an advantage for their well-being in the workplace.

Many therefore take the side of remain discreet about their private life. Yet being out at work encourages inclusiveness, a rare commodity in business. Rejection, heavy atmosphere, grave jokes, but also insults and even physical attacks… hostility towards the LGBT+ community regularly sneaks between offices.

In total, 30% of LGBT employees questioned by IFOP for the Other Circle have already been victims of at least one LGBTphobic attack. To combat this discriminatory attitude, Switzerland has created a “LGBT+ Label” for exemplary companies.

Coming out is a personal act and carries with it a militant connotation. It’s not an exact science. But one thing is certain: it brings visibility to gender minorities. Even our childhood cartoons highlight it. Recently Vera, detective of Scooby-Doo, came out. An announcement that surprised no one.