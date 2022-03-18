Why is this city key in the defense of Ukraine?

Conclusions team runs to basement for possible bombing 3:01

(CNN) –– Russia launched missile strikes on Friday near an airport in Lviv, a strategic Ukrainian city not far from the Polish border. Precisely, a place that until now had been largely spared from the relentless bombardment suffered by much of the country during the war.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant. But, he added that work on the facility was suspended before the attacks and there were no reports of casualties.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, initial information suggests that Russia launched six missiles towards Lviv on Friday morning. They also mentioned that these were probably cruise missiles launched from the air by fighter jets over the Black Sea.

Two of the six missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, the military’s statement on Facebook said.

This attack adds to concerns that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spread further west.

Here’s what you need to know about Lviv and why it’s so important to Ukraine.

Location of Lviv

About 70 kilometers from the Polish border, Lviv is at the gates of NATO. So if the attacks increase in this place, they could unleash international repercussions.

Friday’s attack comes after Russia launched a barrage of missiles at the Yavoriv military base, located between Lviv and the Polish border, on Sunday. The bombardment claimed the lives of at least 35 people.

Refugees

Lviv has become a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing other war-torn parts of the country from Russia.

Currently, it houses more than 200,000 internally displaced people in a city of just over 700,000 inhabitants, according to the mayor. People have flocked to Lviv in search of relative safety. And many use it as a staging point before heading to the border.

Logistics

The wider region also serves as a crucial arms supply route for Ukraine’s military and a broader resistance effort that has thwarted Moscow’s plans for a bombing invasion.

Supply routes in western Ukraine have become even more important as Russia obstructs sea passages and lays siege to the south of the country. To the north is Belarus, which hosts Russian troops and has been one of the launch points for the invasion.

Culture and history of Lviv

The historic center of Lviv was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. In addition, the National Museum houses the country’s most comprehensive collection of medieval sacred art and rare religious manuscripts.

According to the city’s official website, Lviv was the site of Ukraine’s first mass actions in support of independence when communism collapsed.

On September 17, 1989, Lviv became the site of the largest demonstration in support of the revival of Ukrainian independence, with 100,000 participants.

The Law on the Independence of the State of Ukraine was passed on August 24, 1991. Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Lviv in celebrations the following day.

“As the undisputed capital of Ukrainian culture, spirituality and national identity, Lviv has always played an important role in the development of democracy and the struggle for Ukrainian independence,” its website states.

At some point, Lviv was part of the Habsburg Monarchy, then known as Lemberg. But, it became the real bastion of the Ukrainian national resistance during the Soviet times, according to the country’s official tourism site.

Details on the UNESCO site describe how Lviv, founded in the late Middle Ages, transformed into a flourishing administrative, religious and commercial center over several centuries. Until the invasion, the medieval urban topography, as well as many Baroque and later buildings in the city, were well preserved, according to UNESCO.

UNESCO said earlier this month that it was in permanent contact with all relevant institutions in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian cultural professionals, to assess the situation and strengthen the protection of cultural property.

At the beginning of the conflict, Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, said: “We must safeguard the cultural heritage in Ukraine as a testimony of the past. But also as a catalyst for peace and cohesion for the future, which the international community has a duty to to protect and preserve.

time basis

The city has also become the makeshift home of many media organizations and embassies, which were forced to relocate from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.