Why is this Monday, October 3, dressed in pink? – The financial

Every third day of October, fans of the film Mean Girls (2004) they dress with pink garments to commemorate one of the most remembered moments of the film.

If you grew up at the beginning of this century, you may have grown up with the film of heavy girls, a satire starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, among other actors. The impact of the film has lasted for more than a decade, as its day continues to be celebrated to this day.

‘Mean Girls’ premiered in 2004 and has become a classic of Hollywood cinema. (Photo: Mean Girls) (mean girls)

The commemoration is sustained by the scene in which the character of Jonathan Bennett approaches the protagonist, Cady Heron, to ask her the date, October 3.

Being a ‘Plastica’ implies many rules, one of them is a strict dress code: you cannot wear a strapless two days in a row, you can put your hair up once a week, they only wear jeans or sportswear on Fridays, hoop earrings are Regina’s thing and on Wednesdays she dresses in pink“So if you break any of the rules you can’t have lunch with us,” says Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert).

For this reason, fans of the tape decided to wear pink clothes to celebrate Mean Girls Day. The tradition has been held by fans of the plot for 18 years and counting.

If you’re a ‘fetch’ and you remembered that this Monday you have to wear pink, you can rest assured that regina george won’t put you in their ‘Burn Book’. Despite this, we bring you five curious facts about the film so that you can take advantage of the Day of Mean Girls.

‘I am a mom cool ‘

The film features the character of Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as the most popular person in school and even her mother, played by amy poehlerassured that she was a “mom cool”.

Much of the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ were not the same age as their characters. (Photo: Instagram / @meangirls)

Although the actresses play the roles of mother and daughter, both are very similar in age in real life. Amy Poehler is only seven years older than Rachel McAdams so in real life there would be no way for them to be mother and daughter. It’s not even the only age discrepancy, as some of the cast members aren’t the same age as their character.

Lindsay Lohan as Regina George

The role of Regina George was originally planned to go to American actress Lindsay Lohan.

According to an interview director Mark Waters had with the media vulture in 2014, the success of the tape A crazy Friday (2003) created a paradigm around the actress. Audiences did not accept that Lindsay will play a role as a villain, so the studio chose to find another person who could be Regina George and give her the role of Cady to Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan narrowly missed out on the role of Regina George. (Photo: Youtube / @Paramount Movies)

Fortunately, Rachel McAdams came to the production and her age was the definitive factor for the film, since Waters assured that her experience as an actress bullied Lindsay Lohan and that was the energy they were looking for in the main characters.

The role of Jonathan Bennett

The actor Jonathan Bennett plays the character of Aaron Samuels, who within the film is the romantic interest of the protagonist.

The Aaron Samuels actor once commented that he was chosen for the role because of his similarity to Jimmy Fallon. (Photo: Instagram / @meangirls / @jimmyfallon)

In an interview with the media TheHuffPost, The actor assured that he managed to get the role by resembling the presenter Jimmy Fallon. He commented that on some occasions the producer and actress tina fey He commented on it jokingly.

The wound that made it to the big screen

In the film, the director played by Tim Meadows he is presented with a cast on his arm and it is explained that he suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome.

Tim Meadows’ character’s injury in ‘Mean Girls’ is real. (Photo: Instagram / @meangirls)

However, it is an element that was not written in the original script, since in reality the actor suffered from an injury that fractured his hand a couple of weeks before the recordings, so they had to give his character that context.

Daniel Franzse in Mean Girls

the character of Daniel FranceseDamian, inside heavy girls he is one of Cady Heron’s closest friends.

In 2014, actor Daniel Franzese revealed that his character helped him understand his sexuality. (Photo: Instagram / @whatsupdanny)

ten after it came out Mean Girls in the light, in 2014 the actor revealed to the medium IndyWire that his character gave him the opportunity to discover and make peace with their sexuality. This he did through a letter he wrote to the personality he played.

In that letter, the actor confesses his sexuality before the character of Damian and is grateful for having the opportunity to have had the role.

Mean Girls: the musical

The impact of the film is rooted in the nostalgia of the Millennial and Z generation who still remember the most important moments of the film.

The ‘Mean Girls’ tape was adapted into a musical in 2017. (Photo: Instagram / @meangirlsbwy)

The success has been so great that in 2017 it was launched a Broadway, New York production. The work has the same narrative elements as the film, but contains musical adaptations of the best moments.

Where to see Mean Girls?

The movie of Mean Girls also has a sequelbut it did not reach the same popularity as its predecessor due to the fact that the original cast and production did not return to reprise their roles.

The film directed by Mark Waters It can be seen through YouTube, Claro Video or Google Play for 30 pesos.