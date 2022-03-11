Why is this the symbol of medicine?

In hospitals, in medical prescriptions and even in television series, the same image is always repeated: two snakes coiled around a winged cane. For those who don’t know, this is the symbol of medicine. This is how it has been since it is known as science, and surely it will be for another two thousand years. But why?

As far as we know, snake bites are generally synonymous with danger and death, quite the opposite of what modern medicine proposes. However, science prefers to value the meaning behind this emblem above what it may seem.

Breaking down medicine symbol

Caduceus Image | Credits: Stoclib

This symbol is known as “caduceus” and is a polysemous emblem that gives rise to many interpretations. For some it is a symbol of power, and therefore, it instills fear and mistrust. But for others, it is a sacred symbol, as is the case of the Greeks, who were the first to know the symbol and popularize it within medicine.

To them, snakes represented rebirth and renewal. This due to the healing properties of its poison and its scales. Therefore, it is not surprising that they were used to symbolize a profession that is dedicated to healing and “reviving” others.

In any case, what is strange is that it is used by doctors other than Greeks. But that also has an explanation and it is in mythology. Specifically, in the stories about Hermes.

Hermes and his link with medicine

Via Pixabay

Hermes was known as the “messenger of the gods”. He endowed with winged sandals that allowed him to travel long distances in a matter of seconds, to solve all kinds of supernatural problems.

Because of this, many gods held him in esteem. Among them Apollo, the god of healing, who once gave him a wooden cane with two white ribbons. A rather useless acknowledgment for a god, but one that the young Hermes knew how to use ingeniously to stop a recurring fight between snakes.

As a result, the cane lost its ribbons and took on the curious shape that we know today.

The Greeks, who loved snakes, saw the fact that they became entangled in the stick as a sign of good fortune and decided to use it as an amulet during their medical treatments.

Thus, this symbol was passed from the Greeks to the Romans, as a sort of “emblem” to distinguish those who were dedicated to medicine.

The staff of Asclepius, another possible representation of medicine

Credits: Spork

However, many consider that the caduceus that is used as a symbol today in medicine, is actually the caduceus of the merchants. That is, the staff that Hermes used to guide travelers who walked long distances to earn a living.

The caduceus that is related in Greek mythology as a “sacred instrument” did not actually belong to Hermes but to Asclepius, the son of Apollo and the princess Coronis. In fact, Asclepius was considered the demigod of medicine, capable of restoring the health of the sick and reviving the dead.

The problem is that very few Greeks knew him, since Zeus decided to end his life shortly after he was born, to prevent the natural order between life and death from being altered. Some accounts say that he did so by throwing a thunderbolt at him while he was reviving a couple of sick people. Others say that he turned it into stars and launched it into the sky to form the Ophiuchus constellation.

Whatever the reason, the fact remains that the symbol of medicine should be a staff without wings, and with only a snake coiled around it. However, the Greek doctors chose the most colorful and well-known symbol.

In conclusion… What is this symbol?

This symbol of medicine is simply a commemoration that the Greeks made to their gods, which over the years ended up becoming “fashion” within the medical community.

So when we see this symbol again, let’s not think about how gloomy it looks, but what it represents over 2,000 years of dedication to science and medicine.

References:

Why is the medical symbol a snake on a stick? https://www.livescience.com/33104-why-is-the-medical-symbol-a-snake-on-a-stick.html

Why There’s One and Sometimes Two Snakes in This Medical Symbol https://historyofyesterday.com/why-theres-one-and-sometimes-two-snakes-in-this-medical-symbol-5011a6e94fce