Why is Tom Holland the perfect Spider-Man? Robert Downey jr. it is as bizarre as it is definitive

A while ago, before we had a chance to admire Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Downey Jr. he had explained why according to him the British actor is the perfect interpreter for the Wallramp.

The star and face of Iron Man, in an interview with GQ, had expressed himself thus about the youngest colleague: “It is not easy to pass such a test of fire. Marvel fans are terribly demanding, they expect a lot. Becoming Spider-Man is certainly not easy And getting lost in such a role is just as bad. Then you are forced to work non-stop, it’s crazy. But Tom knows how to handle all this, he is a tireless worker, a beekeeper“.

“I, Tom, the guys from Marvel, are beekeepers – said Robert Downey Jr., launching himself with irony in a bizarre but certainly apt metaphor that went beyond the interpreter of Peter Parker – It’s not sexy at all. It’s hot under those damn costumes. You can’t see anything. We sweat a lot for the sweet, sweet syrupy nectar that the public can consume. We are all beekeepers. Beekeepers overpaid, though“.

In the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, Besides Tom Holland (Peter Parker) e Zendaya (MJ), we also find Jacob Batalon as Ned, Angourie Rice in the role of Betty Brant, JK Simmons in that of J. Jonah Jameson, Marisa Tomei, who has returned to play Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. At their side, in addition to Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina And Willem Dafoe, also Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Benedict Wong, Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans.

Below is the official synopsis of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, placing his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his daily life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlisted the help of Doctor Strange to restore his secret, the spell opens a rift in their world, freeing the most powerful enemies ever faced by a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge, which will not only change his future forever, but also that of the Multiverse.

Source: GQ (via CBR.com)

Photo: Marvel

