Why is Travis Barker in the hospital? What is known about his mysterious emergency admission

Travis Barker he arrived at the hospital with his wife kourtney kardashian. The images of Blink-182 drummer They flooded social networks.

Barker rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles CaliforniaAccompanied by Kourtney Kardashian. Barker46, arrived in an ambulance and was removed from the vehicle.

The images confirmed that Barker he was the person who arrived at the medical center with the tattoo on his hand.

Barker’s daughter is asking for prayers

The 16-year-old daughter of Barker, Alabamaposted on his profile Instagram, “send your prayers”. Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted: “God save me“. According to reports, the drummer of Blink-182 suffers of trigeminal neuralgia.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married a month ago in Portofino, Italy.

What is trigeminal neuralgia?

According to him UK National Health Servicethe trigeminal neuralgia it is a sudden intense facial pain. It is often described as a sharp stabbing or electric shock-like pain in the jaw, teeth, or gums.

“It usually occurs in short, unpredictable attacks that can last anywhere from a few seconds to about 2 minutes. The attacks stop as suddenly as they start.”

“In most cases, trigeminal neuralgia affects only one side of the face, and the pain is usually felt in the lower part of the face. Very occasionally, the pain can affect both sides of the face, although not it’s usually at the same time,” he said. NHS describes.