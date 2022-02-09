Why is XRP cryptocurrency up today?

Tuesday morning XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was up by almost 20% thanks to the positive sentiment on a court case involving Ripple Incthe company associated with the token.

XRP price performance Time lapse % Variation (+/-) Last 24 hours 20.55% Last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin 15.8% Last 24 hours compared to Ethereum 17% Last 7 days 43.8% Last 30 days -15.9% YTD performance 3.2%

Ripple got permission from the district court judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York to respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) memorandum of law in support of the motion to strike the defense of fair notice (i.e. the fact that Ripple has never been notified of any misconduct by the SEC ).

The judge’s ruling, published for the first time in Cointelegraph, unseals e-mails sent to Chris Larsenexecutive chairman of Ripple’s board of directors, ea Brad GarlinghouseCEO of the company.

Last year, the SEC alleged that Ripple had conducted an unregistered $ 1.3 billion stock offering; in the lawsuit, the regulatory authority named Garlinghouse and Larsen.

At the time of publication, XRP was one of the most mentioned coins on Twitter with 819 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The three most cited cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were mentioned in 5,639, 2,796 and 2,327 tweets, respectively.

XRP attracted a great deal of interest from retail traders on Stocktwits; at the time of publication, the XRP token was also trending on CoinMarketCap.

The latest on XRP

Jeremy Hoganpartner of the law firm Hogan & Hogansaid the next two months will be interesting in the Ripple v. SEC case, as some important rulings will be “issued”.

There’s only one major takeaway from this Order on the Ripple v. SEC case: Judge TORRES is getting ready to take over. The next couple months will be very interesting with all the major rulings that are being teed up! https://t.co/FLcKyMhVzF pic.twitter.com/t6CKa02qsI – Jeremy Hogan (@ attorneyjeremy1) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Ripple tweeted that 2022 will be the year that cryptocurrency payments will grow dramatically and non-fungible tokens will go mainstream.

2022 is going to be a big year for #crypto. Ripple leadership predicts: – Crypto payments to dramatically grow – #NFTs to go mainstream – Regulators to step: up: – The onset of the multi-chain: chains: future Dig deeper here https://t.co/pg7dkBbNuf – Ripple (@Ripple) February 7, 2022

