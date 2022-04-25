The Met Gala is back in May!

One of fashion’s biggest events is back on its original May date. Although last year the ceremony was held in September, this 2022, the met gala returns to the first Monday of the fifth month of the year.

Annually, the MET gala has the presence of multiple artists, celebrities and even influencers. Zendaya is one of the most anticipated to walk the Red carpetbut, unfortunately for many, will not be attending for the second year in a row.

Why isn’t Zendaya attending the 2022 Met Gala?

Zendaya has confirmed that she will not be attending next month’s Met Gala. In an interview with Extra at the Euphoria FYC Emmy event in Los Angeles earlier this week, The actress said that she already has other plans for one of the most important nights in fashion.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I’ll be working. Your girl has to work and do some movies… I wish you all the best.”, said. The actress herself added that she will be busy “playing tennis” but that fans of her stunning red carpet looks need not fear, as He promises to come back and, in the meantime, he will continue to share his best looks at other events.

This is the second time Zendaya has had to skip the Met Gala red carpet. In September 2021, he did not attend either because he had a scheduling conflict with the production of season 2 of euphoria.

Met Gala 2022: Everything you need to know

This year’s Met Gala will take place on May 2. and will have as honorary hosts the designer Tom Ford, the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the American edition of Vogue magazine. On the other hand, co-hosts will be Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year, the main theme continues to be the fashion of the United States; this time next to the exhibition ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’which will review men’s and women’s clothing from the 18th century to the present day. The theme of this 2022 is expected to be “Golden Glamour”.