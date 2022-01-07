why it arrives and how to overcome it

Post-party depression is a more common problem than you think. Let’s find out why it arrives, how it manifests itself and what is right to do to overcome it.

The holidays are now over and, whether they have loved each other or not, they have a tendency to leave a sense of emptiness in anyone who has experienced them as special days or in any case different from usual.

It is such a common condition that it even has a name which is precisely that of “post party depression”. If you thought you had finally dodged the Christmas one, then, we will have to resist a little longer to face a new wave of not exactly positive thoughts.

After all, the end of the holidays coincides with the month of January which for years has been known as the saddest month of the year. A month in which being in a good mood seems to be really complex and for this reason it sees more and more people sulking and struggling with nervousness or, indeed, depression.

But how to react to all this? Fortunately, this is a temporary problem. A thought that alone should help you feel a little better. If that’s not enough there are though several small strategies that can be implemented in order to better face this long month and do it in a way that embraces the new year in a more optimistic and enjoyable way than you would otherwise.

Post-party depression: how to deal with it correctly

Getting back to normal after a period of vacation and relaxation is never easy. After all, it’s about having to get back up early, say goodbye to sweets and succulent meals, and get back on track.

Then there are all those things that in the last months of the previous year were postponed to the new year and whose presence seems to hang like a burden.

More or less major problems which are also associated with a change of pace that comes after the Christmas one that lasted too little and that is added inexorably with the awareness of having to say goodbye to the days of pure idleness to deal with those full of stress.

It can be said that there are many reasons to get depressed. Yet, it would be enough to think that not even 15 days ago we lived very well to feel more serene and more encouraged to live the new year to the fullest.

Furthermore, there are many small tricks that, if implemented, can help you to better face these first days of January. And all, in order to resume their old rhythms in a gradual and peaceful way. So let’s find out some small steps that, put together, will help feel better and kick off the new year with a smile on your face.

Return to eating well but gradually. Let’s start with one of the most common customs in the new year, that is to go back to eating well. Most people, thanks to the extra pounds, find themselves starting exaggerated diets without considering the many sugars from which it comes and the negative effect given by the sudden change. In fact, sugars are addictive. And cutting them cleanly while facing such an out period can be bad for your mood. The best thing to do is therefore to get back on track little by little. For example, you can choose to allow yourself a small daily premium to be gradually decreased. It can be a slice of pandoro or a chocolate (preferably 75% dark) to be enjoyed after lunch. If, on the other hand, you really want to eliminate any excess, it is good to eat the right amount of fruit and vegetables, remembering to have abundant breakfasts based on whole grains, lean proteins and good fats.

Insert something special every day. If it is the return to work that creates anxiety, you can plan your days to make them more pleasant and give them a special meaning. Whether it’s a coffee to drink with friends after work, a shopping session or a good movie to see in the company of those you love, every day should have a prize with it. Something for which you want to get up early in the morning and which at the same time gives you a smile. In this way, facing the new days will be much easier.

Take care of yourself. Dressing in something that makes you feel at the top, taking care of your appearance and indulging in quality time are all aspects that affect your mood a lot and therefore must be taken seriously every day and, above all, when you feel out of sorts. . In doing so, in fact, one tends to face every day in the best possible way and everything by finding the right energy inside.

Make a social life. Often, when feeling down, the tendency is to withdraw into oneself and avoid others. As difficult as it may be, imposing a minimum of social life is instead the best cure for post-party depression. In fact, talking to other people helps to see things from other points of view, gives more serenity and, above all, makes you feel less alone.

Be more empathetic. Opening up to others and showing them more empathy helps you focus less on yourself and at the same time gives you a new perspective on your life and on what is good or should change. Furthermore, being kind to those around us gives positive emotions that are certainly good for any form of depression.

When dealing with post-party depression, finding ways to deal with it is very important. Generally, the steps suggested above are more than enough to start feeling better.

If this does not happen it may be important to consider the fact that perhaps the depression actually has other origins. Choosing to talk about it with someone qualified therefore turns out to be the best gesture of love for yourself as well as a way to take the reins of your life in hand and begin to face it in the best possible way.