why it has lost half its value in the last six months

In November 2021 bitcoin did not seem to have a ceiling. It reached $68,000 and marked an all-time high that spread to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. That milestone remained in that, and the truth is that since then the price has done nothing but fall. In recent days it has done so with particular force, and today we are in a radically opposite situation with a bitcoin below $34,000. A brutal fall of 50% that once again demonstrates the extreme volatility of this and the rest of cryptocurrencies.

interest rates. The United States made a singular decision last week and raised interest rates by half a point (0.50%), a considerable increase that had not been applied since 2000.

The objective of the Federal Reserve is to fight inflation, but the effect was immediate on the stock market, with a significant collapse of the big technology companies, which were already in the doldrums. The Nasdaq100 lost 13% in April 2022 alone, and the cumulative loss so far in 2022 is 21%.

Around with the bubble. The fall in the stock market of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet or Meta brings back the debate about whether we are in another dot com bubble. It doesn’t seem like it: the financial results of most of the ‘big tech’ —with exceptions such as Netflix— are currently very positive, and in many cases it is expected to continue to be so in the coming quarters.

It is evident that the situation on a world scale is compromised by everything that has happened in the last two years —the war in Ukraine has been another straw that has broken the camel’s back—, but analysts seem to point more to a correction, not to an “explosion”. of the bubble” like the one experienced in 2000.

The cryptos are no longer going to his ball. One might think that cryptocurrencies should go their own way because they are very different products from those that are handled in the traditional stock market, but economic trends weigh (a lot) on the value of cryptocurrencies.

Why? Well, because in recent months we have seen how the cryptocurrency market no longer only attracted small investors: the interest of institutions is growing -Tesla and its investment in bitcoin is a good example- and that has made us in a situation in which what happens in the traditional stock markets has a direct (and correlative) impact on what happens with cryptocurrencies.

The rise in interest rates has had a clear effect on the fall of “riskier” investments —the technological ones and especially the crypto ones— and they have ended up causing a huge fall in the entire cryptocurrency market, with accumulated falls of about 15% in the last seven days according to CoinMarketCap.

Wait, this may just be the beginning. The United States continues to set the pace and what happens there has a significant impact on the rest of the world. The unemployment rate is very low, salaries are high and this also affects the fight against inflation: there is already talk of another rise in interest rates of 0.75%, which would make investment in riskier assets.

If that happens, both bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies could be affected. Investors have wanted to avoid problems and sell orders – to take profits or minimize losses – have been legion. Now it remains to be seen how these anti-inflation measures work and how investors react to these developments.