Why it is a mistake to share any password

This can cause that key to end up in the hands of a hacker. It could easily steal the password and take control of that account or device without you realizing it and without it really being your fault, but rather a mistake made by another person to whom you have left the access key.

One of the most important risks is that the other person can make some mistake . You can be aware of what you do, how and where you log in, but not how that other person to whom you are going to leave the account will do it. You do not know if, by mistake, you will fall for a Phishing link or connect to an unsafe public Wi-Fi network.

sometimes you may need leave an account to someone else . For example, an account of a platform to watch streaming videos, such as Netflix. Maybe some cloud service to host content, such as Dropbox or Google Drive. Even the key to enter a social network. But this can have major problems as you are sharing the password.

Possible infected computer

You should also keep in mind that you may be using some infected computer or mobile. You can have your devices properly protected, clean and without any type of malware. However, you will not control how the computers of the other person to whom you are going to leave the password will be.

It may have some keylogger, for example, which is a type of malware that records keystrokes to steal passwords. Maybe you have some Trojan horse or some other threat that exposes the security of those access keys and allows an attacker to take control.

leaks

Another thing to keep in mind is that there may be leaks of those passwords. How are you going to send the keys for the other person to use? Are you going to use any social network or messaging program? There may be some leak, some security problem just in that service you are using, and that password ends up in the wrong hands.

It is another point that you will not be able to control. You will be able to know that your computer is protected, but there can always be external factors that compromise security. Any point vulnerability in a platform you’re using to send that access key, for example.

In short, it is a mistake to share passwords with another person, since your security could be at risk. There are different methods of stealing passwords, and you should always minimize the chance of any security issues arising.