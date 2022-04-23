Why it is a serious problem to publish data on social networks

But it is not only what the social network itself can sell, be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or whatever, but what other users can see . Someone could access your profile and know a lot of information about you. For example, where you live, where you work, who you usually interact with, where you move around… In one way or another, all this could be found out through social networks if you put information or neglect some essential points.

Think, for example, of Facebook and how you can interact in many ways: following pages that interest you, uploading photos of a destination you’ve been to, posting information about where you study or work, etc. All of that data can be collected and create a very valuable profile for advertisers.

The first reason is that most social networks use users’ personal data for profit. In one way or another, they use them to profit economic. For example, to sell them to third parties so that they can learn more about a hypothetical client or user to whom they can send advertising.

Also, if you think in the long term, you should know that the algorithms of social networks act in such a way that some data is stored permanently. Perhaps in the future that social network will change hands or sell all that data to third parties or even suffer a computer attack.

What could they find out on social media?

Through social networks you can get very different data. Of course, all they are going to obtain is information that you have wanted to put at some point. You can always avoid exposing your data or not putting certain information. Therefore, as we say, it is not a good idea to publish any data on social networks.

they could find out what do you think about a topic specifically, for example reviewing old tweets or how you positioned yourself on a certain issue. All this can be recorded on social networks and come to light at some point and affect you in some way in your personal or work life.

They could also access confidential photos or videos that you have uploaded to social networks like Facebook. Maybe when you uploaded this content you didn’t care, but at another time in your life it can be a drag on your company, job or simply because you don’t want anyone to see what you did 10 years ago.

Of course, one thing they could find out is your personal information. At least know your full name, but also if you have left a trace at some point about your e-mail address, telephone number, city where you live, work, etc. All this could be registered through the networks.

In short, we can say that the digital world, social networks in this case, has become something integrated into our daily lives, but not always in a positive way. It is important to filter and know what we are going to publish on social networks and thus prevent personal data from being exposed.