why it is better to buy it or not super advanced and elegant

Hyundai Ioniq 5 marks the entrance into a new era for the Korean company, that of the next generation electric. The South Korean carmaker has made its battery-powered car great. Technological contents, charging management and general services place Ioniq 5 as a true reference point for electric lovers. Especially at this price. Rather, the watt standard.

Between layout ideas we remember the front support for extending the legs, unusable for the driver, the glove compartment that opens like a drawer or the mini trunk under the front hood. The passenger compartment does not give off an impression of opulence while the ergonomics, which makes use of real buttons, especially for the air conditioning, may not convince everyone. Let’s examine better:

Why it is worth buying Hyundai Ioniq 5

On board the Hyundai Ioniq 5 you feel like you are in one luxury salon concept car. The design is refined, a little minimalist and certainly refined. The layout of the dashboard, which groups two screens on a large suspended base, is strongly inspired by the Mercedes MBUX system. In addition to being simple, it is easy to understand.

The front floor is wide and flat, while rear passengers benefit from generous legroom, complete with an electric sliding bench seat at the top of the Executive range. Same goes for the trunk that has one 527 liter capacity in minimum configuration, and a 24-liter compartment under the front hood that can be used to store charging cables.

Ioniq 5 is available with two battery levels. The smallest, with a capacity of 58 kWh, already allows a range announced at 384 km and interesting performance: 8.5 seconds to reach 100 km / h from standstill despite modest power.

The single engine develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque and has to handle more than 1.9 tons empty. The 73 kWh battery is offered in two configurations: in monopropulsion, strong of 218 HP, the chrono takes a whole second less and the displayed range is greater than about 100 kilometers.

Pros and cons Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was developed on a new technical base at 800 V, called eGMP. A first among the general electric, which for the most part are satisfied with 400 V systems.The main interest is to allow a very high direct current charging power, up to 220 kW peak, which allows you to switch between 10 to 80% charge in 18 minutes, with the 73 kWh battery.

On the autonomy front it is necessary wait just over 6 hours for a full charge on a wallbox. Or about thirty on a classic domestic socket. However, it is sufficient for those who travel only a few kilometers a day, and are satisfied with a night’s recharge to regain a few tens of kilometers of autonomy.

Ioniq 5 offers all possible forms of regenerative braking with the choice of stopping without touching the brake pedal like the Nissan Leaf, or on the contrary playing with the paddles on the steering wheel to go up to the wheel release mode.