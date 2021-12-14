why it is better to buy or not among the best-selling suvs. Pros and cons

Toyota C-HR Hybrid comes with several new features in terms of safety, connectivity and equipment to refresh the Japanese company’s proposal in the SUV segment and make it more interesting.

The 2021 Toyota C-HR Hybrid range is offered with two electric hybrid powertrain options, 122hp and 184hp, and with 5 trim options: 3 for the lower horsepower variant and 2 for the higher horsepower variant. Let’s deepen in this article:

Why is it worth buying Toyota C-HR Hybrid

Toyota C-HR Hybrid expands its active safety equipment through the new Involuntary Lane Change Warning with active assistant and trajectory maintenance system.

This system works as a complement to Adaptive Cruise Control by acting on the steering control and automatically keeping the car centered in its lane, as well as increasing or decreasing speed as the vehicle in front does to keep at a safe distance at all times.

This system is also integrated with the Involuntary Lane Change Assistant with trajectory recovery which in case of detection that the lane in which you are driving is involuntarily abandoned, crossing the lines that surround it, emits an acoustic signal and perform a steering correction for drive the vehicle back to the center of the lane.

If the road markings are blurred or cannot be detected, the system follows the trajectory of the vehicle in front, always keeping the C-HR Electric within the lane.

To all these developments is added a new data communications module, called the Data Communications Module which is incorporated into the Toyota C-HR Hybrid MY21.

Thanks to this new module, the Toyota connected services app, MyT will allow in the future to carry out a GPS tracking of the vehicle, so that if a change in position is detected, the customer will receive a notification via the app and can be able to see where your car is. It will also offer the ability to remotely control certain vehicle elements such as lights, windows and door locks.

Pros and cons Toyota C-HR Hybrid

The new Toyota C-HR Hybrid presents new features in its color palette introducing the two-tone Kaji Orange option with black roof that distinguished the special launch version Kaji Edition.

The accessories section also presents new features and is that through Toyota Custom a new exterior pack, called Chrome Style, can be equipped with moldings on the moldings next to the fog lights and a chrome on the lower side moldings.

Other novelties of this model are the introduction of series on the whole range of theto DAB digital radio and the AVAS acoustic warning system (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) which is used to warn pedestrians of the vehicle’s presence while driving. in EV mode.

In the versions with 122 HP electric hybrid engines, a particulate filter has been added to further reduce emissions, which are already very low in all Toyota Electric Hybrid propulsion systems.