why it is commemorated this October 10

The definition of health (1946) proposed by the WHO is to have a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. In this way, links are established between physical and mental health, as pillars of personal well-being.

The increase in cases after the COVID-19 pandemic has put the issue of mental health on the table.

Mental illnesses doubled, according to WHO

Thes Mental illnesses have doubled in the last 30 years in the world, going from 53 million cases in the 1990s to 116 million to date, and Africa is the most affected continent, since six of the first ten countries in that territory are the ones with the highest number of suicides, according to a WHO report.

The report, released for World Mental Health Day, to be celebrated on October 10, calls for “significant investments to address the growing burden of chronic diseases and non-infectious conditions in Africa, such as mental disorders, which can contribute to suicide. “

Despite the urgency of the problem, African governments allocate less than 50 cents per person to treat mental health problems, according to the WHO, the ANSA news agency reported.

That budget is five times higher than in 2017, but still well below the recommended $2 per person for low-income countries.