Why it is important for arthritis patients to exercise: 3 fundamental exercises

The arthritis It comprises more than one hundred rheumatic diseases and conditions, osteoarthritis being the most common. The latter is a chronic disorder that causes alterations in the cartilage and surrounding tissues, indicate the MSD Manuals.

Other common forms of arthritis are rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, fibromyalgia, and gout. Despite their differences, all of these conditions have common symptomsexplains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English): pain, stiffness and swelling in and around the joints.

Why is it important for arthritis patients to exercise?

For these patients, it is especially important to physical exercise. Physical activity will not be painful, on the contrary. It can relieve pain and improve function, mood, and the patient’s quality of life.

In addition, exercise can delay the onset of arthritis-related disability and help people with arthritis manage other chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, experts say.

Nor do you have to force the damaged joints. The impact of the same activity must be consistent with each case. Thus, we will reduce the risk of injuries.

Aerobic exercise and muscle strengthening

In practice, people with arthritis must take a number of precautions. For example, opt for activities that do not stress the joints: walking, cycling, dancing or doing water aerobics. All of these disciplines involve little risk of injury and do not twist or impact the joints too much.

Another frequent doubt is the type of activity and the intensity of the same. Specifically, the CDC recommends low-impact aerobic activities, muscle-strengthening exercises, and flexibility exercises.

As we have been pointing out, the aerobic type exercises they do not have to overload the joints. To obtain important health benefits, these specialists recommend doing 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity. Another option: 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, such as bicycling. Another option is to make a combination of the above.

In addition to aerobic physical activity, you should also do exercises to strengthen your muscles two or more times a week, to work all major muscle groups.

yoga and tai chi

You have to work on the background, but also other issues. For example, working with weights to strengthen muscles. Excessive weights are not necessary. Exercises with resistance bands will suffice, even with your own weight.

The exercises of flexibility, such as stretching and yoga, are also important for people with arthritis, the CDC reminds. These can be helpful in breaking down stiff joints that make daily activities like housework difficult. If we have time, it would also be advisable to exercise for balance. In this sense, the Tai Chi It can be most helpful in preventing falls.





read also

Guiomar Rovello





read also

Maria Casas





read also

Rachel Saez