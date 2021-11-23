why it is more contagious and what will happen
From sars-CoV-2 virus original a lot of water has passed, speaking in biological terms, under the bridge. From the first identified strain, in fact, there has been the appearance of different variants, some significant only under the speculative aspect, others that certainly have impacted on the disease that is causing the pandemic and for which we are now talking about a fourth wave.
In this sense, in an epidemiological landscape dominated by the Delta variant, now the attention of experts is focused on Delta plus, which shows some variations compared to the Delta strain which has become predominant over the months.
What awaits us? One answer, only in mathematical terms, comes from a very interesting study conducted by Harvard University experts, published online in the journal Cell.