why it is the gadget that I would buy if I was looking for something cheap, but very complete

After testing the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for a while, it has become my great recommendation. I’ll tell you why.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of products, but there is one that stands out above others in success: the Xiaomi Mi Band. Relatively recently I had the opportunity to analyze the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 and, the truth is, it seemed to me a very complete device for a price that is already around 40 euros, and even less. Since then, it has become one of my personal recommendations.

It is a very comfortable bracelet, with a large and quality AMOLED screenmultiple sports functions and extensive tools for monitor health. If you are looking for a cheap device that provides you with data on your physical activity and your health status, this Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has much to offer you.

In case you are about to buy it, you have several options for it. On one side is Amazon, which tends to lower its price often below 40 euros. It is also usually on sale in stores such as PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés. On the other hand, you always have the option to buy the Mi Band 6 in the official Xiaomi store.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a cheap but very complete device

The first requirement that we ask of a device like this, which will be on our wrist 24 hours a day, is that it be very comfortable. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 complies with an excellent note in this regard, since we hardly feel that we are wearing it, even when we sleep. It is not necessary either that we take it off when we shower, because it has water resistance.

All content is displayed on your 1.56-inch AMOLED screen and up to 450 nits of brightness, a screen that responds with good behaviors. The data looks completely sharp, with good color reproduction and no problem in bright sunlight. In addition, it also offers a fast performance when moving between the different sections.

I recommend buying this Mi Band 6, and not previous versions, because this represents a growth in the number of sport modes available. Specifically, it equips 30 sports activities, with the automatic detection of 6 of them. During the time I have been with her, I find it very useful to know data such as steps taken during the daythe kilometers traveled during a walk or the average pace.

The monitoring carried out by Xiaomi MiBand 6 It is not at a professional level, but neither is that what we are looking for when we spend 40 euros on your purchase. Therefore, it is ideal if you want to know the most basic data of your training for little money.

In addition, the device also cares about monitor our health, monitoring aspects such as heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. If we wear it to sleep, it even analyzes our sleep patterns.

As a good smart bracelet that it is, we can connect it to our mobile to get even more out of it. In addition to receiving notifications from apps like WhatsApp, this connection is used to view weather information and control music playback. Be careful, because the Mi Band 6 also has Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

It is true that the autonomy of the Mi Band 6 is somewhat lower than that of previous generations, but we can still enjoy 5 days of maximum use without going through the charger. If we use it in normal mode, with a reduction of the most demanding functions, the autonomy grows even up to the two weeks.

In short, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 can become a essential device on your wrist for 40 euros or less. Convenience, good screen, tracking my physical activity and health analysis for several days on a single charge, not bad at all.

