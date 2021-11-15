why it is worth buying or not. Pros and cons

Skoda Octavia has passed to the fourth generation. Always just as spacious and continuing to favor the smart aspects, Skoda also tends to bring its prices closer to those of the competition.

With a wide range of engines, it favors electrified versions with different plug-in hybrid engines, but also the more accessible lightweight hybridization. The most accessible of these is the 1.0 TSI 110m-. Let’s deepen in this article:

Why it is worth buying Skoda Octavia

Skoda is not an eccentric manufacturer. For the refurbishment of her sedan she stayed true to her habits with a conservative design. But this Octavia is still pleasant to watch. Like the rest of the models in the group, it adopts taut and marked lines, like this fold of the bodywork that goes from the front optics to the rear lights or to the boss on the hood.

The front is distinguished by the large grille which is more aggressive than in the past to the point of connecting the headlights together. It stands out for its two-part lights that adopt Led lighting for greater modernity. Octavia has always offered ahabitability worthy of the upper segment. With its MQB platform, it benefits from a wheelbase of 2.67 meters. This provides more generous legroom for the rear seat occupants.

While picking up passengers isn’t a problem, taking everyone’s luggage on board is no longer problematic. The large tailgate opens onto a large 600-liter hold, which is easy to load despite a slightly too high load threshold.

In front of Skoda Octavia you can see the elegant two-spoke steering wheel, behind which is the digital cockpit. The dashboard is well designed and takes the shape of the grille with a hook under the touchscreen. The latter, with a size of 8.25 inches, is easy to use thanks to its good responsiveness and its shortcut keys on the sides.

They are also present physical buttons for air conditioning management, very practical in everyday life, although the temperature setting remains affiliated with the touchscreen.

Pros and cons Skoda Octavia

Version access to the Octavia range, the 110 HP 1.0 TSI engine it is here equipped with the DSG7 dual clutch transmission which allows it to benefit from 48 V micro-hybridization. With a torque of 200 Nm from 2000 rpm, that’s enough to tow the large sedan. Especially since the automatic transmission is responsive enough to keep the petrol unit in its good range of use despite rather long ratios.

Moving on to the fourth generation, Skoda Octavia has leveraged its strengths such as more spacious interior, a gigantic trunk and a good relationship between price and equipment.

On a daily basis, the hybridization of light is felt especially in the city with a welcome impulse during restarts at traffic lights. It also stops the motor when not in use and when braking at low speed. At stabilized speed, the three-cylinder can be discreet thanks to its good soundproofing.