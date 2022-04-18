Technology

Why it makes sense that Tesla doesn’t ship a charger with its cars

Elon Musk has confirmed what the Tesla support pages had already hinted at: the company’s new vehicles will be delivered to their owners without the universal mobile chargersomething that the brand had been doing for years with each model that left its factories.

The charger in question It has quite limited features.. According to the Tesla support manual, it is capable of delivering just under 3 kW of power when plugged into a plug schuko, widely used in Europe. This means that, to load the Model 3 with the smaller battery, you would need almost a whole day.

Why does Tesla offer a charger with such features? Simple: it is designed for specific cases in which a faster solution is not possible. For example: you go on a spiritual retreat for a week to a rural house, lost in the middle of the mountains, where it is impossible to find an electric car charger relatively close.

But why does Tesla’s decision make sense?

The three most common recharging methods for an electric car are the following:

  • When the car is parked in the garage of your habitual residence, you connect it to the current using the wall charger that Tesla sells separately – known as wall charger– or using one from another company –such as Wallbox– that is compatible with the standard. These types of solutions are usually capable of fully charging the car battery overnight.
  • When you are traveling – or if you find it impossible to install a charger at home – you turn to high-speed charging points. These, in about 30 minutes, can raise the battery charge level from 10 to 80%. And, by the way, the number of chargers of this speed is increasing significantly throughout the European geography.
  • When you go to places like shopping malls, car parks or hotels that have recharging points –sometimes free–. You use them to get some electric juice while the vehicle is parked. They are known as destination charging points.

Given these three options, the number of times the owner of a Tesla ends up resorting to the aforementioned portable charger ends up being quite small, because you have more efficient solutions at your disposal almost all the time. And as the infrastructure increases, the cases in which it is needed are reduced more and more.

A reality that Elon Musk himself has confirmed on Twitter referring to internal company data. “Usage stats were super low, so it seemed like a waste,” he said.

And yes, from the point of view of the owner, it is normal to think that it would not hurt to include an accessory like this considering that the price of a Tesla exceeds 50,000 euros. But the company evaluates these decisions from a business point of view. And, from that prism, there is no point in continuing to give away an accessory that your customers barely use for free and, except in extremely specific cases, it does not affect the operation of your vehicles at all, so it is 100% expendable.

