Why it will lose 2 million customers before the summer and what it will do to remedy it

Shared accounts, increasingly powerful competition, the closure of accounts in Russia and Belarus, the rise in prices, the end of the pandemic… What has caused the biggest subscriber crisis in Netflix history? The numbers are beginning to be worrying. The company announced on Wednesday the loss of 200,000 customers during the first quarter of this year. But the worst is yet to come, as it estimates to lose another two million more in the coming months.

The bad figures of Netflix have caused an earthquake in the sector of the streaming. One of the first consequences of the announcement of the loss of subscribers has been the fall of more than a third of the value of Netflix on the stock market, about 54,000 million dollars. There are many doubts that now surround the audiovisual giant and the competition. We analyze what is causing this debacle and what the platform can do to reverse the situation. For now, it has already announced the introduction of a new subscription model with ads in exchange for a cheaper rate and ending shared accounts.

Shared accounts, a stone in the shoe

Netflix crashes in the stock market DADO RUVIC/Reuters

According to Netflix, one of the reasons for its stagnation in terms of income is the famous shared accounts. Netflix admitted that the possibility of offering its users to share an account between several households is reducing its growth. According to its internal data, in addition to the almost 222 million active payment accounts on Netflix, another 100 million households access with the credentials of another user.

Shared accounts are in the crosshairs of Netflix, which it blames for its stagnation. That’s why the company has already started charging extra in some countries for sharing your account with people who live outside the primary subscriber’s household. For a few weeks, users from Chile, Costa Rica and Peru can only share their account password with cohabitants in the same household.





read also

The vanguard

The announcement of the limitations on shared accounts could be one of the causes of the loss of subscribers, since many will have wondered if they are really interested in Netflix content or not. Simultaneous connections have been the great incentive of Netflix. More than one and two share their username with a friend or family member. If the company puts an end to this “bargain”, is it worth paying the full fee?

From the ‘boom’ of the platforms during the pandemic to the post-covid stagnation

From the ‘boom’ of the platforms during the pandemic to the post-covid stagnation Brandon Bell / AFP

Other factors that explain this widespread drop in subscribers is the end of the pandemic. After the decree of home confinement due to covid, people needed to “kill” time in some way. What was the solution? streaming platforms. Netflix experienced tremendous growth in 2020, both in number of users and profits. The company gained more than 16 million new subscribers and made a profit of 709 million dollars (653 million euros) in the first quarter of 2020, more than double that of the same period of the previous year.

With the end of the pandemic, people have returned to their pre-covid routines, which has caused many subscribers who signed up during confinement to decide to allocate this money to other types of leisure.

Price increase

One of the decisive factors when subscribing to a service is the price. At the beginning of the streaming platform boom, Netflix had the most competitive prices on the market. However, over the years, it has been increasing its rates up to 50%, and subscribers have not liked that, so many have unsubscribed.





read also

Paul Foncillas

In this sense, the pricing strategy has not helped Reed Hastings’ company. The premium plan (4K resolution and four screens) has gone from costing in the United States 12 dollars in 2016 to the current 20, 67% more. In Spain, the standard rate has gone from 11.99 euros per month to 12.99 euros. In the case of the premium rate, the rate has gone from 15.99 euros per month to 17.99 euros.

However, it seems that the price increase has not been the factor that has punished Netflix the most, and that is thanks to the simultaneous connections. The increased fees would have led to more subscribers being dropped if the platform did not allow account sharing. Paying 18 euros a month is not the same as paying 4.50.

Increasing competition and lack of quality content

Netflix is ​​behind the great success of the season: ‘The Bridgertons’ NETFLIX / EP

Netflix was one of the pioneers in the streaming sector. A few years ago, it was the most competent in terms of prices and content. However, success does not last forever and in recent years new platforms have emerged willing to take the throne from Netflix. Among the most popular are Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV.

Although Netflix still maintains the category for “Best Streaming Interface”, the other platforms surpass it in the quality of the content. Reed Hastings’ company strategy has been based on the principle of “more is better even if it is worse”. Netflix has focused on creating a lot of content while overlooking the quality of it.





read also

Astrid Meseguer

Instead of betting on fewer and more memorable series, as Amazon, Apple or HBO Max do, Netflix has opted for volume and creating series and documentaries piecemeal. This strategy makes quality suffer and it ends up being more difficult to convince people to stay.

Disney + or HBO Max have much more competitive catalogues, with all the Marvel and Star Wars titles and even big premieres like dunes Y batman, as well as historical television series ideal for those nostalgic for the nineties. That does not mean that Netflix does not have a competent catalog, on the contrary. The platform is behind big hits like The Paper House, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Bridgertons, The Irishman, Arcane either the squid game.

Closing accounts in Russia and Belarus

Like large multinationals, at the beginning of March this year, Netflix decided to suspend its service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, which meant the loss of 700,000 users from that country, according to the portal. Statistical. This decision would also explain why the company has gone from growth to loss in a few months

Will a cheaper rate but with ads stop Netflix from stalling?

Will a cheaper rate but with ads stop Netflix from stalling? Given Ruvic/Reuters

After announcing its stagnation in terms of subscribers, Netflix announced that it is studying the possibility of offering a subscription model with ads in exchange for a lower price. This payment model is known as Advertising-based Video on Demand, or AVoD. The translation in Spanish would be: video advertising on demand. It is a strategy with which platforms generate income through advertisements directed at their users. In this type of rates, a reduced fee or nothing is usually paid, as is the case with YouTube or Spotify.

Netflix would not be the only audiovisual content company to introduce advertising on its platform. Other competitors like Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and even HBO Max offer plans that allow consumers to pay less (or, in Peacock’s case, nothing) in exchange for having their shows occasionally interrupted by commercials. Disney has been the last to announce that at the end of the year it will launch a cheaper rate with advertising in the United States.





Join the discussion

Stake