Why Jaime Camil and not Pablo Montero? for netflix

Telemundo Pablo Montero is Vicente Fernández in bioserie.

Jaime Camil will be Vicente Fernández in the story authorized by the late singer himself and his family in the new story being prepared by Netflix

Although Pablo Montero is currently Vicente Fernández in the bioseries produced by Televisa “The last king: the son of the people”, this is a different story from the memories of Vicente Fernández and his family, since it is an adaptation of the book “The last king” that narrates another perspective of what is known of the “Charro de Huentitán”.

The Fernández family filed a lawsuit with the television plant to stop what would be the premiere of the bioseries “The last king: the son of the people” by alleging that the television station violates the rights of the name of Vicente Fernández, in addition to profiting from his image without your consent.

What Doña Cuquita thinks of Pablo Montero

The wife of the deceased singer, María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, through a statement expressed that she does not agree with the series produced by Televisa, because it deals with dark episodes of the dynastic Fernández. The singer’s widow assured that she intends to defend the legacy of who was her husband for almost six decades, so the choice of Pablo Montero to give life to Vicente Fernández is something that the singer would not have agreed to. Let us remember that before the singer Vicente Fernández died, he agreed with Jaime Camil’s interpretation. In addition to being part of the production and selling the rights to his image to Netflix.

“Jaime Camil was chosen for being talented, disciplined and free of scandals. Vicente would never have approved that he was personified by someone Televisa without authorization wants to impose based on a book by an Argentine,” reads the letter published on social networks.

For his part, Pablo Montero is a renowned singer and actor, but it seems that he was not approved by the Fernández dynasty for his interpretation. “Pablo is a good boy, but he knows that his image is not the one that Vicente would have approved and he knows that since November he had been participating in the dark in the illegal Televisa series, while Vicente was fighting for his life, calling himself a supposed friend of ours. family”. He assured in a press release.

Scandals of Pablo Montero

Pablo Montero is recognized for his long career in soap operas, his voice has also positioned him as an excellent singer, because not only his talent has also come to light for his scandals. Montero monopolized the front pages of the media by appearing in Venezuela and serenading President Nicolás Maduro, not only that, he has also had problems with some productions where he has participated in In 2017, Montero was fired from the telenovela “El Vuelo” de la Victoria” supposedly due to indiscipline and late calls, this had already happened in 2014 with “My heart is yours” and in 2012 in “What beautiful love”, in which he was temporarily suspended.

Jaime Camil authorized to be Vicente Fernández

The Netflix series that will have 36 chapters and will narrate first-hand the life of the late Mexican singer, Vicente Fernandez, is already filming, as the actor Jaime Camil will be personifying the interpreter of songs such as “Estos Jelos”, “El Rey ”, “Acá entre nos”, among others.

Jaime Camil is excited to bring Vicente Fernández to life and assured the media of the following: “No one can ever be, match or replicate the great Vicente Fernández, but with the tools of my profession, the constant and invaluable advice that the family Fernández gives us day by day, the endearing scripts, the production of Harold Sánchez, the direction team and acting coaches, the courage and leadership of Caracol Television and Netflix and the creative license to be able to make an artistic appreciation of a unique and mythical character. ”.

We have to wait for the premiere of the new Netflix production, where many fans will be waiting to compare and draw their own conclusions from the different ways of telling the story of the eternal “King” of Mexican music.