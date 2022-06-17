Entertainment

Why Jason Momoa and Mexican Eiza González separated four months after money laundering

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the Mexican actresses who shines the most in all parts of the world. In 2017, she gained great recognition after her participation in the movie Baby Driver, where she shared the cast with Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Lily James. by her side, Jason Momoa has an extensive history in the industry.

The actor was one of the stars of the iconic series Baywatch, between 1999 and 2001. In addition, his face is synonymous with Khla Drogo in Game of Thrones or the King of Atlantis himself, in Aquaman.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian trashed Marilyn Monroe’s dress

3 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s forgotten first film

14 mins ago

Amanda Seyfried: “My job makes me very anxious, luckily I have fantastic therapists and medications”

25 mins ago

Diego Boneta did not serve his role as Luis Miguel and saw how Gloria Estefan took his money

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button