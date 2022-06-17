Why Jason Momoa and Mexican Eiza González separated four months after money laundering

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the Mexican actresses who shines the most in all parts of the world. In 2017, she gained great recognition after her participation in the movie Baby Driver, where she shared the cast with Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Lily James. by her side, Jason Momoa has an extensive history in the industry.

The actor was one of the stars of the iconic series Baywatch, between 1999 and 2001. In addition, his face is synonymous with Khla Drogo in Game of Thrones or the King of Atlantis himself, in Aquaman.

Jason Momoa.

After Jason Momoa announce their separation from Lisa Bonetmother of Zoe Kravitz, with whom he was in a relationship for 20 years, the rumors of a possible romance with Eiza Gonzalezwhich recently made Los Angeles their new residence, did not stop spinning.

A source close to the young actress assured HollywoodLife a month ago that she was very excited about the direction things were taking with the actor: “This new romance with Jason He has definitely put emotion in his way.”

But now, according to People, it seems that Momoa Y Gonzalez they would have ended their short love story after four months together. The reason? According to the publication, it would be “incompatibility of characters”.

A source close to them spoke with the famous magazine and confided that they both realized that they are very different people. However, another source to which the press also resorted assured that both hope to be able to resolve their differences.

Eiza Gonzalez.

“They love each other very much, they went out in silence for a while before the romance became public … They are in different stages of life”, confided this second source. Will there be reconciliation?