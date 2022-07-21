Why Jennifer Lawrence nearly went deaf

It is not up for discussion that Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most talented women in the film industry. At just 20 years old, she became the youngest actress to be nominated for an Oscar, an award that she only won two years later.

At 31 years old, the artist who gained great fame and popularity for her interpretation of Katniss Everdeen in the saga of The Hunger Games He has a great record of successes and roles that are worthy of taking off his hat.

Jennifer Lawrence.

But as always happens in the world of cinema, every movie has a B-side or a story behind it. That happened with the aforementioned production based on the trilogy of novels by the American author Suzanne Collins, whose filming played a very tricky trick on Jennifer Lawrence.

During the filming of the second installment of The Hunger Games, In flames, released in 2013, the actress had to carry out a very risky scene. It was she herself who decided to tell her experience and her particular detail that almost left her deaf.

In dialogue with the Fotogramas YouTube channel, Jennifer said that she was filming a scene in which the entire main cast of the film was underwater, and the production had to recreate a kind of tornado very close to them.

Although great care had been taken for the safety of the stars, one of the water flows reached where he was. Lawrence and the actress received its impact, which was not light at all. The jet of water entered her ear with everything and caused an injury to her eardrum that almost left her without hearing.

Jennifer in The Hunger Games.

“The hardest thing was the water tornado scenes because it created a real spiral that was spinning at 50 kilometers per hour. There were some fountains that turned the water. One of them hit me in the ear and pierced my eardrum”, confided the interpreter of Katniss Everdeen.

The result of that scene of true action and without stunt doubles caused Jennifer Lawrence a perforated eardrum and then an infection that fortunately he was able to control with antibiotics. “I was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks. My eardrum got injured and then I got an infection,” she revealed.