Why Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox chose green engagement rings

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Y Machine Gun Kelly Y Megan fox They are two of the most famous couples of the moment. Both are in the crosshairs of the media for being openly public with the most intimate details of their relationship. The two couples recently got engaged and did so with the utmost glamor possible: luxury engagement rings debuted, thus arousing the astonishment of his fans. In their social networks, both J. Lo and Megan Fox showed their hands adorned with this sophisticated and elegant new accessory that represents their love.

Whether it’s emeralds or green diamonds, celebrities are saying that clear white diamonds aren’t the only option.

J. He posed with his engagement ring in networks

After going through several commitments and weddings with her ex-partners and living an intense previous relationship with her current husband Ben Affleck, J. Lo bet again on her relationship with the actor and got married. Discreet and elegant as herself, the singer was photographed for her social networks showing her new engagement ring. It is a ring composed of a 8.5 carat green emerald cut diamond, a very difficult tone to find, something that makes it one of the most exclusive and expensive gemstones on the market. In addition, the accessory is surrounded by two trapezoid-shaped diamonds set in a platinum band.

Jennifer Lopez wore her engagement ring to Ben Affleck. (Photo: Instagram/@jlo).

For the selfie where she subtly shows off her new ring, the singer donned a White shirt pristine that combined with some gold hoops and heavy makeup shades in shades of brown for the eyelids, total black mascara and pigment-free lipgloss.

J. Lo showed her engagement ring. (Photo: Instagram/@jlo).

Megan Fox and her engagement ring

Known as one of the most intense couples on the show, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in January and made it public through social media. For the important occasion, the singer gave the actress a luxury engagement ring to crown her love: a piece valued at approximately 300 thousand euros designed by the rapper together with the artist Stephen Webster.

“The ring has an emerald, which is her birthstone, and a diamond, which is mine.. They are both crimped together and the concept is that the ring can be separated to form two rings,” the rapper commented in the caption of the post he shared on his Instagram account.

Megan Fox showed off her engagement ring. (Video: Instagram/@machinegunkelly).

Why do celebrities choose green stones?

“After spiraling out of control in recent years, the world longs to get back to normal and restore balance, and That’s where emeralds come in.”said Eddie LeVian, CEO of LeVian Jewelers.

“The emerald, prized by royalty for millennia, is believed to it brings balance to whoever wears it”.

